Yamaha revolutionizes portable music with the launch of 'PSR-E473' 61-key keyboard

a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio & Audio-Visual Equipment announces the launch of PSR-E473 - a 61-key touch-sensitive keyboard with a powerful sound engine. The Yamaha PSR-E473 is a great investment for those who are looking for an all-rounder and economical starter kit for their musical career. However, the PSR-E473 is not only meant for beginners but can also be used by professionals since it delivers the same pro-quality sound that is found in high-end models.

Speaking on the occasion of the new keyboard launch, Rehan Siddiqui, Business Head Musical Instrument Yamaha Music India said, "With a strong focus on the developing market, Yamaha takes pride in introducing yet another Made in India product from our Chennai Factory. The PSR-E473 is aimed at helping budding and professional music artists to take their work to another level. The keyboard is completely loaded with all the augmented effects and a wide range of styles, including all the latest hits and grooves from around the world. Be it for practicing or for taking your performance live on a stage, the Yamaha is destined to help every music artist to reach their glory."

Introducing the latest in music power, the Yamaha PSR-E47E is a powerful all-rounder keyboard that can be your partner for life. Whether you are a beginner, brushing up your old skills, or a complete professional, the PSR-E473 is a superb investment with a very economical price tag.

The new Yamaha PSR-E473 features a plethora of functions that can boost your performance from the time you lay your hands on it. A revamped control panel and LCD now take the place of the old-style numeric pads and get direct access buttons. An optimized control panel makes it even quicker to access voices, styles, and functions allowing you to focus completely on your skills and creativity. Additionally, there are individual L/R channel outputs and Mega Boost available for better sound performance.

The keyboard features 820 Voices, 290 Styles, Digital sound field Processing Effects, World Content, and Super Articulation Lite to enhance your music creation with ease. Twin Live Control Knobs for easy manipulation and quick response, Motion Effects, a Pitch Bending Wheel, Direct Directory access, Groove Control, and Quick Sampling are all available at your fingertips for instant music composition so you don't lose out on your performance. And lastly, you can also connect the keyboard to your laptop and tablet for recording or plug out into a PA system with the microphone input for vocal effects so your performance can take centerstage.

So, go ahead, combine your skills, expand your talent and create music with the all-new revolutionary Made in India Yamaha PSR-E473 Portable 61-Key Keyboard.

Pricing and Availability:

The Made in India Yamaha PSR-E473 61-key Keyboard is available at an MRP of INR 19,990/- through Yamaha authorized outlets and Online Store of Yamaha Music India.

Established in 2008, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. has made a name for itself in the list of top suppliers of Musical Instrument, pro-audio & audio-visual equipment. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana with its factory being in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Yamaha Music India is one of the leading sellers of musical instruments providing excellence in our products and services. Yamaha commits to caring for end-users by providing the best quality product.

