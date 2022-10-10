Yamini Jain Aggarwal hosts hip and happening party of influencers, makeup artists

The party proved to be a perfect occasion to unwind and saw the guests having a whale of a time.

New Delhi, October 10: Popular influencer and content creator Yamini Jain Aggarwal hosted a hip and happening get-together of social media influencers and top makeup artists from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The party at Cafe Uncover saw the guests, dressed from head to toe on the party’s theme of ‘Saints and Sinners’, mingle with one another over an exquisite and elaborate menu of food and refreshing drinks, and gossip. It was a perfect occasion to unwind. The guests also let their hair down and danced their hearts out to the beats of dhols.

“It was great to get together and meet everyone in person after such a long time. I am thankful to all the guests for coming up and making the party a wonderful and memorable occasion. Also thankful to Cafe Uncover for playing wonderful hosts and to Junoesque Clinique for sponsoring the party. I can’t wait to get together and meet everyone again,” said Yamini Jain Aggarwal, who besides being a top social media influencer is also a successful entrepreneur and CEO at NeonBerry Media, which excels in leveraging digital platforms for branding and reaching the right audience.

Yamini Jain Aggarwal is also one half of PiyushYaminiOfficial, one of the top content creator accounts in India, and one that has been felicitated by the India Achievers’ Club as the Most Inspiring Influencer 2021.

While the guests also enthusiastically participated in some fun and exciting games, Junoesque Clinique, the party’s sponsor, organised complimentary foot spa and massages to help them relax and rejuvenate.

The happening party also created a lot of buzz on Instagram and other popular social media platforms as the soft light ambience of Cafe Uncover served as the perfect backdrop for the influencers to create some great content.

Junoesque Clinique is a wellness clinic that provides all types of skin and cosmetic treatments, ranging from laser hair removal to body contouring procedures and more. Renowned celebrities, influencers, and make-up artists are among its clients.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/piyushyaminiofficial?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

