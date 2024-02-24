Yami’s ‘Article 370’ rakes in over 5 cr, Vidyut-starrer ‘Crakk’ mints 4 cr on Day 1

Mumbai, Feb 24 Bollywood actress Yami Gautam-starrer ‘Article 370’ has made over five crore Rupees, and action star Vidyut Jammwal’s film ‘Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa!’ has minted four crore Rupees on the first day of their releases.

According to Sacnilk.com, ‘Article 370’, which has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale made Rs 5.75 crore nett in India on its first day, going by early estimates.

In ‘Article 370’, Yami essays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir

‘Crakk’, which has been directed by Aditya Datt, has earned four crore Rupees in India nett on its first day as per early estimates, states the trade website.

‘Crakk’ is a high-action sports thriller, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal. It tells the tale of a man going from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor