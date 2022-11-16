Yamraj Calling is back! Season 2 of India’s favourite family series is now screening on ShemarooMe

November 16: An OTT platform that hosts a diverse array of regional titles from all parts of the country, ShemarooMe has always been synonymous as the house of strong and rooted Pan-Indian content. ShemarooMe’s latest release is the eagerly awaited sequel to a much loved Gujarati web series.

‘Yamraj Calling 2’ has been in the news ever since its official trailer made its debut online. Headlined by Deven Bhojani, the first season of the series traced the life of Amar Mehta, a stress filled workaholic who comes face to face with the god of death Yamraj.

Season 2 lifts off with Amar living a much happier life, till a shocking twist threatens to break his family’s joy. As Amar gets stuck between a rock and a hard place, he once again comes face to face with a voice of reason, and this time, it is his own inner soul! What happens next as Amar learns to embrace a positive approach forms the crux of the story. The new volume also sees Dharmesh Vyas play a unique character who will keep everyone guessing till the end.

Talking about the second season, lead star Deven Bhojani says, “Season 2 of Yamraj Calling is a simple, emotional and heartfelt tale of how to deal with the unexpected challenges life throws at us. While the first season put a smile on people’s faces, we hope the second edition also leaves them smiling, with a few valuable lessons on the magic of life and importance of family on the way”.

A slice of life drama that will appeal to all kinds of Indian audiences, Yamraj Calling 2 is the perfect series to enjoy in the company of our loved ones.

‘Yamraj Calling 2’ starring DevenBhojani, NiillamPaanchal, Deepak Gheewala, Mazel Vyas, Meet Shah and Manan Desai, directed by Dharmessh Mehta, now screening on ShemarooMe.

