Yamuna Yoddha' is ready to showcase its strength with fierce players in UPKL-2

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21: The popular kabaddi team of Uttar Pradesh, Yamuna Yoddha, is fully prepared to display its strength on the field with the "Spirit of Yamuna" in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Season 2, starting from December 25. This time, the team has a balanced mix of experienced and young players, including powerful names like Abhishek Panwar and Ritik Sharma. The highest number of players4are from Baghpat, followed by 3 from Bulandshahr, and 2 from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Additionally, one player each represents Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, and Saharanpur.

Muzaffarnagar's Abhishek Panwar is the team's top player, purchased for ₹1.25 lakh. The second top players are Ritik Sharma from Baghpat (₹1.20 lakh) and Abhishek Singh from Bulandshahr (₹1.20 lakh). Lalit Sharma from Bulandshahr and Ajay Rathi from Baghpat have joined the team for ₹1 lakh each.

Team owner Tejpal Sharma said that his vision is to help local talent shine at the national level and to give young players an opportunity to build a professional career. He added that the team's strength lies in better fitness, scientific coaching, and strong team spirit. Yamuna Yoddha has focused on data-based strategies and a strong bench. Sharma emphasized that winning and losing are part of the game, but young players should never give up and should stay disciplined, hardworking, and confident.

The team's first priority is to take local talent to the national level, and amid the rising competition in Season 2, Yamuna Yoddha sees every match as a chance to learn and improve. He stated that this season, the team will enter the field with new thinking, passion, and unity, giving their full strength.

