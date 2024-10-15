Yanolja Cloud Solution Strengthens Global Presence with New High-Tech Headquarters

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 15: Yanolja Cloud Solution (YCS), a global leader in hospitality technology, has relocated to a new office in Junomoneta Tower, Surat, Gujarat, on September 30, 2024. This relocation marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its presence and innovate in the fast-evolving hospitality industry.

Empowering Global Hospitality with a New Vision

As YCS continues to revolutionize hospitality management with comprehensive cloud-based solutions, this move aligns with its ambitious growth strategy and commitment to delivering top-tier solutions worldwide. The new facility will allow for enhanced collaboration, innovation, and efficiency, further enabling the company to empower hotels, resorts, and other accommodation providers with the tools they need to optimize operations, maximize profitability, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

“At Yanolja Cloud Solution, we are redefining hospitality management with comprehensive cloud-based solutions that optimize efficiency, maximize profitability, and deliver superior guest experiences worldwide,” said Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO of Yanolja Cloud Solution. “Our new office represents a leap forward in our mission to support the digital transformation of the hospitality industry, and we are thrilled to expand our capabilities in this new space.”

Enhanced Client Experience and Innovation

Located in Junomoneta Tower, the modern office space is designed to support YCS’s global team of 430 professionals and foster collaboration. With a focus on innovation, the office features world-class facilities that will allow the company to continue driving forward-thinking solutions and delivering exceptional services to its customers. This upgrade ensures that YCS can better serve its global client base with faster response times, improved service quality, and enhanced scalability.

“As the global hospitality industry continues to transform, Yanolja Cloud Solution's new headquarters in Surat represents a significant step forward in our journey,” said Sujin Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Yanolja Group. “Surat's emergence as a key technology hub aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. This new office will empower YCS to push the boundaries of innovation and further elevate the service we provide to our global clients. It's an exciting milestone that strengthens our leadership in hospitality tech and positions us to continue setting new standards for the industry.”

YCS's cutting-edge cloud-based solutions are already trusted by over 33,000 clients in more than 170 countries. With this relocation, the company is well-positioned to extend its leadership in the hospitality technology space and continue setting new standards for excellence.

A Boost to Surat’s Growth Story

YCS's relocation to JunoMoneta Tower in Surat represents not only the company’s growth but also Surat's emergence as a key player in India's IT sector. Traditionally known for its diamond and textile industries, Surat is now gaining recognition as a center for technological innovation and digital transformation. By establishing its new headquarters in the city, YCS aims to foster local talent and contribute to Surat's evolution into a dynamic hub for global tech companies.

About Yanolja Cloud Solution:

Yanolja Cloud Solution (YCS), one of the few hospitality technology providers worldwide develops and offers end-to-end hotel and restaurant solutions. Acquired by Yanolja Group – the travel tech unicorn of South Korea leverages its hospitality industry beginnings, along with its growing portfolio of member companies such as YCS, formerly known as eZee Technosys, Go Global Travel, and SanhaIT, to create technology solutions that make it easier for properties to transform their business and delight their guests. Today, YCS is India’s largest hotel technology provider and a leading global cloud hotel solution provider, further solidified by thousands of clients, resellers, and local presence in countries across the globe. For more details, visit our corporate website today.

For more information, visit yanoljacloudsolution.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor