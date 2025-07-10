Yapita Health Expands Medical Mission with Free Expert-Led Camps Across 18 African Regions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: Continuing its mission to make quality healthcare accessible to underserved populations, Yapita Health, India's leading medical tourism company, has announced the expansion of its free medical camp initiative across 18 locations in Africa. These camps, organized in collaboration with the respective Ministries of Health and local NGOs, aim to bridge longstanding healthcare gaps across rural and urban communities. Access to quality healthcare still remains a challenge in many parts of Africa. Bridging this gap since the past couple of years is Yapita Health - the best medical tourism company in India. They are continuing their legacy in 2025 with free medical camps at 18 locations in Africa.

With this initiative, Yapita Health brings free consultations, advanced diagnostics, essential medications, and community health education to thousands of individuals, reinforcing its position as a leading force in global health outreach.

Transforming Access to Healthcare Across Africa

In regions where access to medical infrastructure, affordability, and specialized doctors remains limited, Yapita Health is making a transformative impact. The 2025 leg of the initiative will cover:

-East Africa: Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Comoros, Ethiopia, Addis Ababa

-West Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone

-Southern Africa: South Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lubumbashi, Juba

-Central Africa: Cameroon, DR Congo, Kinshasa

Each medical camp includes free services such as:

-Consultation with globally renowned specialists

-Advanced diagnostic tests

-Distribution of high-quality medications

-Health awareness sessions focused on prevention and lifestyle management

"It's Not Just Healthcare. It's Empowerment." - Yapita Health's Vision

"Our focus isn't just on treating patients it's on creating sustainable healthcare access," says Mr. Rishu Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of Yapita Health. "Through partnerships with government bodies, community volunteers, and top hospitals in India, we're ensuring long-term value for every region we serve."

Partnering hospitals in this mission include:

-Artemis Hospital

- Fortis Hospital

- Shalby Sanar Hospital

- Yellow Fertility Clinic

These camps also act as platforms for expert-to-expert exchange, where local African doctors collaborate with Indian specialists to learn about new technologies and medical advancements. This exchange fosters upskilling, problem-solving, and capacity building at the grassroots level.

Leveraging Telehealth & Personalized Care

Patients requiring advanced or prolonged care are seamlessly connected with global specialists through Yapita Health's telehealth platform, ensuring continued support without the need to travel immediately. In many cases, personalized treatment plans are shared virtually, with follow-ups coordinated by the Yapita team.

Impact Metrics So Far

Yapita Health's ongoing medical camps in Africa have delivered:

-Over 5000 medical screenings

-More than 200 patients diagnosed and successfully treated

-Access to medications for over 2000 individuals

-Participation of 150+ doctors in training and exchange programs

Specialties covered in these camps include:

-Orthopedics

-IVF and Fertility Treatments

-Oncology

-Bone Marrow Transplants

-Neurology

-Liver and Kidney Transplants

-Hematology

-Spine and Neurosurgery

A Story of Hope: Desalegn from Ethiopia

One such success story is Desalegn, a patient from Ethiopia who consulted at a Yapita medical camp and later received specialized treatment in India.

"From the moment I landed in India, Yapita was by my sideright from airport pickup to hospital visits. They made everything easier. If anyone is planning to travel for treatment, Yapita Health is the best choice," she shared.

Join the Mission: How You Can Support

Yapita Health invites doctors, volunteers, local NGOs, and healthcare professionals to join hands in this growing mission. Here's how you can contribute:

-Volunteer at a medical camp

-Refer a patient in need

-Partner as a hospital or community organization

-Help organize mobile clinics in remote regions

With a commitment to scaling this initiative further in 2025, Yapita Health also plans to introduce mobile clinics, train community nurses, and equip local health centers with diagnostic support.

About Yapita Health

Yapita Health is India's No.1 medical tourism company, known for its patient-first approach and partnerships with top-tier hospitals across India. The organization facilitates advanced treatments for international patients while ensuring affordability, personalized care, and compassionate service.

Let's build a healthier world together.

