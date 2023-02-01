Yashpal Sharma is coming with CHHIPKALI, to be released nationwide on March 17

New Delhi (India), February 1: The film Chhipkali, based on the book “Chhayajapon” by famous writer Vinod Ghosal, is now fully ready and the news is coming that it will be released in theaters across the country on 17th March. The film “Chhipkali” Presents by Studiographe Entertainments and being produced by Suan Silver Screen, the film stars National Award winning actors Yashpal Sharma, Yogesh Bhardwaj and Tannisttha Biswas in lead roles. In an interview, Yashpal Sharma has even called that Chhipkali is the most memorable film of his career. Detailed information related to the film and its official announcement will be made soon.

The producers of the film are Meemo and Sarvesh Kashyaph. About the film the producer Meemo says, “Chhipkali is a Philosophical Thriller Drama genre film. Through the film, an attempt has been made to tell that there are many such people in the society who think that no matter what they do, no one will know anything, but in reality this does not happen. Rather, someone or the other is watching each and every incident closely. Through this film, we have tried to make such people aware”.

According to producer Sarvesh Kashyaph, the story of the film is the hero of the film, which unfolds layer by layer. The script weapon of the movie which will enthrall every viewer. After watching the film, you will feel that Bollywood is really changing.

The director of the film is Kaushik Kar. Who has a special identity in the field of direction and acting in Bengali films and theatres. Meemo is also the music composer of this film, he has received many prestigious awards in the field of music. The business head of the film is Prasun Bakshi.

