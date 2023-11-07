Yathakatha International Film & Literature Festival Season 2 Concluded On A Great Note

Yathakatha International Film & Literature Festival Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: A collaborative initiative of cinema & literature festival by Yathakatha Private Limited, a leading media company based in Mumbai, headed by Charru Sharma, recently concluded their 4 days festival titled YathaKatha International Film & Literature Festival Season 2, in L.S. Raheja college of Arts & Commerce, Santacruz (w) Mumbai.

The four days film & literature festival was loaded with various activities like amazing panel discussions on different topics, master classes on insights of filmmaking, content writing, publishing, music, dance, vfx and animation etc. The festival opened up on 2nd of November 2023 in L.S Raheja College campus the closing/award ceremony took place last night on 5th November 2023 in the gracious presence of Dr. Smita Dolas Somane, IRS Commissioner Mumbai, Mahesh Rairikar politician & CMD, Capital World Consultancy, Chintan Shah, Director Orion Industries, Actor Sharad Malhotra, Celebrity Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, Dr, Piyush Roy, Siddharth Jain, Founder StoryInk, Mamta Mandal Founder Global Hindi Foundation Singapore, Karuna Waghmare Body Builder, Rahul B Seth, Singer & Lyricist and many others were present there.

In the second season of YathaKatha International Film & Literature Festival the major highlights were the presence of Sanjay Tondon, CEO Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), Rekha Bharadwaj Singer and Anup Jalota Bhajan Samarat on a panel “Keeping Culture Alive Through Music by ISRA where they discussed about the future of Indian music and legacy. Apart from this there were some of the marvellous discussions took place on Indian cinematic history through Tracing Phalke by Kamal Swaroop, Role of a Song in Hindi Film by recently National Award Winner Rajiv Vijaykar & Dean of Media & Arts RV University Dr. Piyush Roy, Basics of Camera by Anil Akki, Media & Entertainment by Actor Amit Behl, Stop calling us bold we are just women by Selina Sheth , Insia Dariwala and others, panel by Joy Bimal Roy, exclusive sessions by Team Asifa India on Animation VFX & Live Action amazed the audience. Not only this YathaKatha Season 2 had some informative sessions on AI, Podcasting and writing for book and writing for screen by First Foray Literary Agency where in among prominent authors and writers Rahil Nadiadwala (4th generation of Nadiadwala & Sons) mesmerised the listeners with the insights of creative writing. A language panel was conducted by Global Hindi Foundation Singapore wherein the importance of Hindi Language and challenges were discussed. Senior writer & cartoonist Aabid Surti took us to our childhood with the insights of his popular comic characters Bahadur and Dabbuji.

The closing ceremony was concluded with the awards distribution on the 5th November where winners were announced and honoured. Special honours were delivered to Pahlaj Nihlani producer, Karuna Waghmare Body Builder, Rahul Seth musician etc. Major literature awardees were Dr. Piyush Roy, Manoj Sharma, Nikhlesh Mathur, Nandita Chakraborthy (Australia). Moselia R Jamir (Nagaland) and Lata Gwalani. And Major cinema awardees were Sharad Malhotra (Best Actor Short Film) Thanks Mom, Best Animation Lachit The Warrior, Bal Naren, Satyashodhak, Banwari’s mother, Thanks Mom, Bisau Ki Mook Ramleela, Connection Hai Kya? And way back home etc.

YathaKatha International Film & Literature Festival Season was hosted by L.S. Raheja College of Arts & Commerce, Santacruz Mumbai as Venue Partner and hugely supported by Krokio Products Private Limited, United Bank Of India, NTPC Dadri, Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), RV University Bengaluru, First Foray Literary Agency, ASIFA India, EON Films, Global Hindi Foundation Singapore, Lakshya Trust and Foreign Investors Of India etc.

