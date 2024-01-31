YCOM ropes Vijay Varma as a brand ambassador for #ApniSuno campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: YCOM, a leading mobile accessories brand in the market since 2011, has launched its much-awaited brand campaign #ApniSuno for the Indian users. The campaign, featuring OTT famed actor Vijay Varma, marks the introduction of YCOM's innovative range of smart gadgets and mobile accessories, including neckbands, speakers, earpods, chargers and power banks.

(Link-https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2jWACcoY9_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MjM0N2Q2NDBjYg==)

Leading the charge of the video campaign is Vijay Varma, The star spoke to young artists and athletes, with the interaction highlighting a complete synergy between YCOM's cutting-edge gadgets and its young users.

The brand video campaign #ApniSuno has been conceptualized by TheAdCafe, an integrated communication house to resonate with the dynamic youth of India. Featuring Vijay Varma, the face of YCOM, whose emphatic performances in projects like Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Lust Stories 2, and many others, have made him India's finest youth icon. The video campaign draws a narrative for today's GenZ and millennial audience who believe in balancing work & personal life, and encourages them to listen to their inner voice. At the heart of the campaign, the video captures the actor synergising with young artists and athletes, defining YCOMs brand identity of being a trendsetter in the smart gadgets and mobile accessories market. With this campaign, the brand emphasizes its allegiance to empower its consumer with attractive choices to premium and yet affordable smartphone gadgets and mobile accessories.

Commenting on the launch, actor Vijay Varma said, "Growing up as an artist, I craved gadgets that could help me unlock my true potential with respect to how I perceived media, and I feel, YCOM does just that. The brand has taken significant strides when it comes to the smart gadgets landscape in India, and I am beyond thrilled to represent a brand that stands for youth power. I'm honest when I say that it is more than just a brand. YCOM, through its affordable, high-quality, and intricately designed products, is truly empowering the younger generation to recognize their own power and worth."

The YCOM group brings along a diverse range of meticulously crafted audio products right from TWS, Neckbands, and Speakers. YCOM's charging solutions encompass chargers, charging cables, and power banks that are available across India in the offline market. YCOM is dedicated to providing reliable and affordable solutions to consumers.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Rithish Parthasarathy, Head of Marketing at YCOM said, "Vijay Varma has a strong resonance with Indian audience, driven by his versatile and hard hitting roles played across various OTT serieses and Indian movies. He embodies the essence of our brand vision and his versatility and ability to connect with the audience will significantly strengthen our relationship with consumers in the most organic way possible. We are excited to have him as the face of our latest brand campaign #ApniSuno and looking forward to a more fulfilling association."

"The heart of the campaign lies in its singular idea that extends across the length and breadth of the nation. The remarkable synergy between Vijay Varma and YCOM creates a narrative that resonates with our audience, while ensuring a seamless integration across multiple platforms", added Dipansu Saha, Founder and CCO, TheAdCafe.

The decade-old smart gadgets brand is geared up to expand its presence across major smartphone & gadgets markets across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The launch of its latest campaign #ApniSuno is at a strategic juncture to strengthen YCOM's image in the minds of its consumers, with the ambitious goal of becoming one of the top few mobile accessories brands in the country. The campaign will be launched on all digital and below-the-line (BTL) platforms.

Founded in 2011 by young visionary Mr. Kailash Patel, YCOM is an home-grown brand that focuses on providing premium gadgets and mobile accessories at affordable prices to Indian consumers. The company is headquartered in Delhi. https://ycomgadgets.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor