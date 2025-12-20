YES Bank Board Member Ms. Rekha Murthy Joins Rediff Board as IPO Plans Take Shape

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Rediff.com India Limited, an AI-focused platform company preparing for a large fundraise, has appointed Rekha Murthy as an independent director to its board, strengthening its governance framework as it expands into payments and enterprise software.

According to company information, the appointment comes at a time when the company is evaluating capital-raising options, including a potential initial public offering. Rediff may file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus in the coming months, with the IPO likely before Diwali 2026, according to people familiar with the matter.

Murthy brings nearly 35 years of global technology leadership experience, having held senior roles at IBM, Oracle, SAP, and Digital Equipment Corporation. A Harvard Business School alumna, she currently serves as an independent director at Yes Bank and sits on the boards of several international companies.

"This appointment marks a significant milestone in Rediff's journey," said a company investor on condition of anonymity. Ms. Murthy brings deep expertise in enterprise technology and strategic advisory, aligning closely with Rediff's vision to transform into a home-grown global technology multinational.

Confirming the development, a Rediff spokesperson said in response to an email query, "Yes, the decision on the appointment was made at the board meeting." The company declined to comment further on any fundraise plans. Industry sources indicated that Murthy's appointment is part of Rediff's IPO-readiness efforts, and that the company is expected to appoint merchant bankers in due course.

Infibeam Avenues Limited, which acquired a majority stake in Rediff in 2024, recently increased its holding to 82% following the strategic transfer of its platform business to Rediff.com India Limited for ₹800 crore.

As part of a broader leadership realignment across the group, Infibeam Avenues has announced plans to rebrand itself as AvenuesAI Limited, subject to statutory approvals. Under the new structure, Mr. Vishwas Patel will be elevated to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, overseeing day-to-day operations with a focus on execution, scale, and efficiency.

Vishal Mehta will continue as Chairman and Managing Director and will lead long-term strategic initiatives across both Infibeam Avenues (AvenuesAI Limited) and Rediff. The separation of operational leadership and strategic stewardship is expected to strengthen execution while ensuring sustained growth. In its next phase, Rediff is being repositioned as an AI-first platform company. Key initiatives include RediffPay, a UPI-based digital payments application; RediffOne, an integrated enterprise suite offering productivity tools, email, e-commerce, and related services; and Rediffmail Enterprise, a secure email solution for businesses.

According to company information, Rediff operates one of India's largest consumer digital ecosystems through its flagship Rediffmail platform, with millions of registered users globally. The company also runs the Rediff.com portal covering news, finance, and entertainment, RediffTV, and has recently launched the Rediff Super App, bringing its services together under a unified, mobile-first interface. Artificial intelligence is being progressively embedded across platforms to enhance user experience, security, and operational efficiency.

The board appointment comes amid renewed investor appetite for technology-led IPOs in India, following several high-profile listings in 2025, including Meesho, Urban Company, Pine Labs, Groww, and Physics Wallah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor