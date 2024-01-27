Yes Bank posts 4-fold jump in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter

Mumbai, Jan 27 Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported an over 4-fold jump in net profit to Rs 231.6 crore for the Oct-Dec quarter of the current financial year.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 51.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest received on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

The bank’s operating profit grew 5.4 percent to Rs 864 crore during the quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank remained at 2 per cent, showing no change from the previous year while there was a marginal improvement in the net NPAs which dipped to 0.9 per cent from 1 per cent in the same period last year.

