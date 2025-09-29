Yeshaya Grover's 'CerviChampions' Comic drives Cervical Cancer Awareness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: In an inspiring step towards public health advocacy, young changemaker Yeshaya has launched Cervichampions, a powerful comic book initiative designed to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention among adolescent girls. Entirely written, conceived, conceptualised, and illustrated by Yeshaya herself, Cervichampions highlights the importance of early vaccination and education, bringing attention to one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

The comic was officially launched at the 13th edition of the Delhi Literature Festival, 2025 by Member of Parliament Sushri Bansuri Swaraj, who also honoured Yeshaya with the Young Writers Award for her impactful storytelling and creative initiative.

Cervichampions has garnered national recognition

Notably, Member of Parliament Mithlesh Kumar from Shahjahanpur (U.P.) has actively supported the campaign by distributing the comic across multiple Vidyalayas in his constituency, reaching over 13,000 students and ensuring that young girls have access to vital information in an approachable and engaging format.

Similarly, MLA Sameer Meghe, through the Meghe Group of Schools in Maharashtra, has facilitated the comic's distribution across 20 campuses, reaching over 20,000 students and further amplifying the message of prevention and early action among students.

Yeshaya's awareness drive goes beyond publication

In a heartfelt outreach program in association with Delhi Police and SHO - Fatehpur Beri, Sh. Rajesh Sharma at Gyan Kunj Public School, Jaunapur (Delhi), she personally conducted a cervical cancer awareness camp, interacting with young girls to educate them about the HPV vaccine, hygiene, and preventive care. Copies of Cervichampions, available in both Hindi and English, were distributed to students and donated to the school library for ongoing access.

"I wanted to create something that speaks directly to young girls, something visual, relatable, and educational," said Yeshaya. "Cervical cancer is preventable, yet so many are unaware. With Cervichampions, I hope to empower girls with the knowledge they deserve."

CerviChampions has also been made available online for free, in both Hindi and English language for greater access.

As conversations about HPV vaccination and women's health gain momentum in India, initiatives like Cervichampions underscore the power of youth-led advocacy in driving change at the grassroots level.

Yeshaya's dedication offers a shining example of how creativity can be used as a tool for social transformation and public health impact.

