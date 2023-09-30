Yewale Amrutalaya's Grand Ganesh Utsav Celebration: A Profound Tribute to India's Pillars of Strength

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 30: In its unwavering dedication to honouring the spirit of Ganesh Utsav, Yewale Amrutalaya Pvt. Ltd., a Pune-based leading tea enterprise orchestrated a remarkable event in Pune, Maharashtra which served as a poignant celebration of the four pillars sustaining India’s glory, namely: The Armed forces, Scientists, Medical Professionals and Farmers. The event beautifully brought to life the elements of devotion, patriotism and social consciousness, with ingenious and extraordinary presentations making the special gathering a memorable experience and one-of-a-kind encounter. Commencing at Swargate and culminating at the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple, the procession-style event actively welcomed devotees at various stops along its route and spanned across several other iconic spots in Pune.

The event witnessed the captivating display of Lord Ganesha in four different forms, thus depicting the virtue of the four pillars. Firstly, the appearance of the idol in a majestic figure riding a bicycle with a rocket attached portrays the symbolisation of courage and commitment of our armed forces, paying tribute to the soldiers who protect our nation and ensure the safety of the citizens. Secondly, the event featured the idol of Lord Ganesha donning the attire of India’s former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, riding a bicycle with a rocket, a depiction that reflected India’s advancements in space studies and technology, celebrating the contribution of Indian scientists to the nation’s progress.

Thirdly, the idol was showcased as a doctor, depicting the crucial role played by the healthcare professionals in the country, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the people of the nation during the ongoing pandemic, thus expressing gratitude to the medical community for their selfless service and dedication to saving lives. And finally, the representation of India’s backbone, the farmers, was carried forward by showcasing the idol in a farmer’s attire, emphasizing the importance of agriculture and the hard work put forth by the farmers to ensure that every plate receives food.

When asked about the importance of this celebration in raising awareness, Mr Navnath Yewale, MD of Yewale Amrutulya mentioned, “We wanted to give back to the society what we believe in the most, and that is to grow together and grow as a community. Gratitude and love have kept us afloat and we wanted to celebrate this together, and what better way to do that than the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. We hope to have more such celebrations in the future, ensuring to building of a better and bigger community.”

The entire ordeal was welcomed by the people with huge enthusiasm. The depiction of Lord Ganesha in different roles struck a chord with the spectators, who valued the initiative greatly in recognising India’s often overlooked heroes. Yewale Amrutalaya Pvt. Ltd. also actively promoted the event on various social media platforms, where attendees were encouraged to alongside the distinctive representations and share them on social media using designated hashtags such as #YewaleAmrutulya, #PillarsOfIndia, #GaneshChaturthiActivity, #ProudToBeIndian, and #PrideOfIndia. This active involvement on social media expanded the event's reach, further amplifying the message of acknowledging and standing behind the four pillars of India.

Navnath Yewale, MD of Yewale Amrutulya further mentioned, “As we celebrated the festival of Lord Ganesha, we were reminded of the real heroes who continue to contribute to the growth and security of our beloved India. The event's success was not only in its visual appeal but in its ability to instill a sense of pride, gratitude, and responsibility among the attendees.”

The special Ganesh Utsav celebration at Yewale Amrutalaya went beyond a mere cultural gathering, serving as a profound homage to the fundamental pillars of the nation. For more information regarding the brand, please visit - https://www.yewaleamruttulya.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor