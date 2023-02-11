Yewale Group Brings The Authentic Taste Of Mumbai’s Vada Pav To Pune With “Mumbaicha Vadewala”

The new venture aims to tingle the tastebuds of every Punekar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Mumbai and vada pav are synonymous. The City of Dreams has been known for its lip-smacking vada pav for several decades. The Yewale Group of Pune brings the same authenticity and taste of Mumbai’s favorite snack to Pune with Mumbaicha Vadewala.

The new initiative by the Yewale Group, Mumbaicha Vadewala, was launched on February 9, 2023, at Pune’s Navi Peth. The outlet was inaugurated by the hands of Shri Girish Bapat and Shri Dhiraj Ghate. Along with Mr. Navnath Yewale, the Managing Director and CEO of the Yewale Group, the event was attended by all the Directors of the company, namely Mr. Ganesh Yewale, Mr. Nilesh Yewale, Mr. Mangesh Yewale, and Mr. Tejas Yewale. The launch was also graced by the presence of valuable guests, including:

Kedar Dada Mankar

Manisha Tai Ghate

Shyam Mankar

Hitesh Ojha

Sagarbhau Gole

Ankush Shewale

Abhijeet Hatte

Kamlesh Rathi

The event marked a new feather in the cap of the Yewale Group as it brought the staple Mumbai snack to Pune.

Mumbaicha Vadewala provides its customers with a range of scrumptious varieties of vada pav while maintaining the dependable Mumbai flavor. Pune has always witnessed high demand for local snacks as compared to conventionally popular fast-food chains. Mumbaicha Vadewala aims to grow this culture by giving an uncompromised taste of the beloved snacks to every Punekar. Members of the Yewale Group believe that they have found an ideal companion for their range of teas!

The Yewale Group is best known for Yewale Amruttulya , a chain of tea corners across the country. The brand offers 15+ distinct products across 350+ branches. Leading the market for almost 40 years, the Yewale Group has created its niche in the Food and Beverages sector, having catered to over 1.5 crore customers across the board.

Mr. Navnath Yewale intends to generate more employment in society along with providing delicious snacks to the customers with the new initiative. He says, “Being employed always brings pride and joy to a worker and their family. By setting up Mumbaicha Vadewala, we wish to provide opportunities to skilled and deserving workers, helping them earn their living and nurture their families.”

With Mumbaicha Vadewala, the company wishes to diversify and explore a different ways to engage with its customers. The Yewale team ensures that their customers will be delighted to taste the snack that has made millions fall in love with the state of Maharashtra!

