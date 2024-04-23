YFLO Ahmedabad hosts influencer-creator and author Masoom Minawala

From doubt to dominance: Influencer, author Masoom Minawala speaks about her journey, book at YFLO event

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 23: The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), a unique platform for young women from diverse professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds to come together, hosted an event featuring top influencer-creator and author Masoom Minawala, who shared her inspirational journey and transformation from “doubt to dominance”.

The event, with large number of members of YFLO and other guests, was not just a dialogue about fashion but a deeper exploration of personal strength, resilience, and sustainable success.

In her address, YFLO Ahmedabad Chairperson Mandira Sanghi reiterated the importance of sustainability in both business practices and personal growth. She highlighted how sustainable practices can harmonise with economic goals and personal well-being. She further emphasised the role of consistency, dedication and resilience in achieving long-term success.

Ms. Minawala, who has cultivated an influential presence and carved a niche on social media, spoke candidly about her life beyond the glamour. Her talk, titled “Masoom Unfiltered”, provided YFLO members with real insights into her journey, emphasising the power of self-belief and perseverance. She also spoke about her decision to pursue a career in fashion and her strategies to navigate the fast-paced trends in the industry.

Ms. Minawala's presentation focused on her upcoming book, “She'll Never Make It: My Journey From Doubt to Dominance”, which captures how despite multiple setbacks and failures, she scaled it to the top. She detailed her entrepreneurial journey, stressing how she turned challenges into stepping stones to reach where she is.

The YFLO event not only celebrated Ms Minawala's journey but also set the tone for recognising and cultivating one's inner capabilities to navigate entrepreneurship.

About YFLO: The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) is a platform that fosters opportunities for development and networking among women entrepreneurs and professionals. YFLO aims to empower women through workshops, seminars, and events that inspire innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit.

