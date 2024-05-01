YFLO Delhi Takes Flight with "Cosmic Quest": Inspiring Tomorrow's Space Explorers

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 1: YFLO Delhi reaffirmed its dedication to fostering innovation and space exploration with the grand success of "Cosmic Quest: ISRO Explorers Exchange," held on April 27, 2024. The event was a captivating journey into the world of space exploration, filled with knowledge and inspiration.

Renowned experts, including Nandini Harinath, Deputy Director of the Spacecraft Operations Area at ISRO, along with Chaitra Rao and Anuradha Prakasha, Project Directors at UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, captivated the audience with their in-depth knowledge and experiences in space exploration.

A highlight of the event was the awe-inspiring presentation by "Team Kaizel," a group of exceptionally talented students who showcased their human-powered rover designed for the NASA HERC 2024 competition. The event's commitment to nurturing the next generation of space pioneers was further solidified by the announcement of an ISRO tour for the Team Kaizel students.

In addition to the informative talks and presentations, the event offered a unique planetarium experience designed for children, providing them with an immersive journey through the cosmos.

Reflecting on the event's success, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, said, "Cosmic Quest stands as a remarkable example of the limitless potential of collaboration, innovation, and exploration. We are incredibly proud to have hosted such esteemed speakers and to have showcased the remarkable achievements of budding space enthusiasts."

