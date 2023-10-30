Yoddha Kotap sets a world record with World’s Greatest Records for the most cartwheels performed by a child

New Delhi (India), October 30: In a stunning display of athleticism, 4-year-old Yoddha Kotap has earned his place in the record books by setting a new world record for “performing the most cartwheels by a child” in the World’s Greatest Records. Yoddha completed 174 cartwheels in just 7 minutes and 53 seconds.

“World’s Greatest Records” is an organization that catalogs and verifies extraordinary records across the world, which works through a process of authentication within a particular system to find such an achievement that belongs to only one person or a group of persons in the world. These types of achievements are formally known as Globally Recognized Achievements. World’s Greatest Record works to find these types of achievers around the world and to publish their achievements on the International Records Database website as well as in their annual edition.

Yoddha’s father, Ram Krishna Kotap, and his mother, Mrs. Vidhi Kotap, are beaming with pride at their son’s incredible achievement. The young prodigy’s record-breaking performance was officially announced by Akshat Gaur, the convener of World’s Greatest Records, on Wednesday morning.

Despite his tender age, Yoddha Kotap has been a continuous learner of Martial Arts (Kungfu) and Gymnastics from a very young age, laying the foundation for his incredible physical abilities. On the day of the record-breaking attempt, Yoddha Kotap stepped onto the stage started his cartwheels with vigor, and maintained a remarkable pace throughout the attempt. The seven minutes and fifty-three seconds it took Yoddha to complete his 174 cartwheels are a testament to his endurance, focus, and physical prowess.

“Yoddha Kotap’s record will undoubtedly motivate other youngsters to push their boundaries and explore their talents. His story serves as a reminder that greatness knows no age limit and that dedication and passion can result in incredible achievements. Yoddha’s remarkable cartwheel record will surely be remembered as an example of youthful determination and dedication for generations to come” says Akshat Gaur.

Visit to learn more – www.worldgreatestrecord.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor