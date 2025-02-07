Yog Yatra: A Journey of Unity and Transformation

New Delhi [India], February 6:Yog Yatra, authored by Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, and Co -authored renowned yoga expert Mansi Gulati, offers an insightful exploration of the transformative power of yoga. Echoing the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—“What unites us is Yoga”—the book delves into yoga’s ability to foster harmony among mind, body, and soul, transcending borders and cultures to connect people globally.

The book blends timeless yogic wisdom with modern-day lessons, creating a narrative that speaks to individuals seeking balance and spiritual growth. Through a combination of philosophical insights, personal anecdotes, and practical guidance, Yog Yatra presents yoga not only as a physical practice but as a holistic way of life that encourages mindfulness, resilience, and personal transformation.

At its core, Yog Yatra is about bridging the personal with the universal. The authors illuminate how yoga serves as a unifying force, guiding individuals towards a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them. The book emphasizes that yoga is not confined to the mat; it is a path to spiritual awakening and a means to foster connections with others. This is especially significant in today's fragmented world, where yoga offers a sense of peace, unity, and interconnectedness.

One of the book's most compelling aspects is its approach to yoga as a tool for personal growth and global harmony. Yog Yatra highlights how the practice can empower individuals to build resilience, nurture mindfulness, and achieve inner peace—ultimately contributing to the collective well-being of humanity. Whether one is a seasoned practitioner or a newcomer to yoga, the book provides valuable insights into how yoga can transform one's perspective and cultivate a sense of oneness.

Special gratitude is extended to Prof. Dr. Ajay Rana, Director General and former Vice Chancellor of Amity University Greater Noida Campus, for his invaluable guidance and contributions to the book. His wisdom enriched the narrative, making Yog Yatra a beacon of inspiration for readers worldwide.

The book was officially released at the Delhi International Book Festival held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Through Yog Yatra, the authors invite readers to embark on a timeless journey towards personal growth and global unity, reminding us all of yoga's power to connect, heal, and transform.

