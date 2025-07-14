Yokogawa India Announces First Delivery of Advanced AXG Flowmeters in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Yokogawa India Limited (YIL), a leading name in industrial automation and process control, proudly marked a significant milestone with the first delivery of its next-generation AXG magnetic flowmeters in Maharashtra. This landmark delivery—executed through Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd., now a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa—demonstrates the company's strengthened local footprint and its commitment to delivering world-class instrumentation solutions to support India's fast-evolving industrial landscape.

The milestone delivery was celebrated with a special ceremony on 11th July 2025 at Adept's Pune facility, bringing together top leadership from Yokogawa. Among those present were Katsuya Ikezawa, Director of Yokogawa India Limited, Hiroshi Nagai – President of Yokogawa Manufacturing Corporation, Hiroshi Tanoguchi – Senior Vice President & Executive Officer, CTO and Head of Yokogawa Products HQ and Vinayak Gadre, CEO, Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd.

Adept, established in 1983 and now a fully owned subsidiary of Yokogawa, has a proven legacy of over three decades in flow technology. With more than 70,000 magnetic and ultrasonic flowmeters supplied across critical sectors like water, wastewater, and industrial processes, Adept stands at the forefront of measurement innovation. Since introducing ultrasonic flowmeters in 2010, the company has expanded its offerings to include IOT gateways, smart water meters, and flowmeter calibration services. Backed by a robust pan-India sales network and exports to over 25 countries, Adept's integration into Yokogawa's ecosystem amplifies the group's ability to deliver smarter, scalable, and globally trusted solutions.

Katsuya Ikezawa, Director, Yokogawa India Limited, stated, “This is more than a product delivery—it’s a symbol of Yokogawa's commitment to ‘Make in India’ and our belief in the capabilities. The AXG flowmeter sets a new benchmark in accuracy, robustness, and smart diagnostics, perfectly suited to India’s industrial future.”

Hiroshi Tanoguchi – Senior Vice President & Executive Officer, CTO and Head of Yokogawa Products HQ, added, “We are pleased to see our advanced solutions like AXG being embraced in key industrial zones of India. This delivery signifies the beginning of stronger technology adoption and customer trust.”

Hiroshi Nagai – President of Yokogawa Manufacturing Corporation, commented, ” Our flowmeters are a testament to the rigorous quality and manufacturing standards that Yokogawa upholds globally. From design to production, every unit reflects our pursuit of engineering excellence, ensuring precision, reliability, and long-term sustainability. We are proud to see this world-class product now supporting industrial innovation in India.”

Vinayak Gadre, CEO, Adept Fluidyne Pvt Ltd adds, ” This ceremony not only marked a successful delivery—it also celebrated the legacy and future of flow industry. Together with Yokogawa, we are poised to offer even more robust, scalable, and intelligent flow solutions.”

The ceremony was attended by industry professionals, technology leaders, and key stakeholders, underlining the importance of smart instrumentation in India's next-gen industrial transformation.

