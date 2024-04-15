Yolohealth awareness campaign gathers steam, two-day camp at Birla Mandir sensitises citizens

New Delhi, April 15 A large number of diseases are inflicting havoc on our citizens and a bigger worry is that many of them eschew preventive solutions.

Hypertension and diabetes have emerged as the two biggest health concerns in the past decade as a nonchalant attitude towards food consumption, erratic lifestyle and lack of information, leading to the belief, that these ailments strike only after the age of 45 or 50 have made people susceptible to the complications arising from them.

Owing to this, many of the times, these diseases reach a rather ominous stage and cause serious complications resulting in the increase in the overall health burden, both for the individual as well as the state.

To sensitise the people about the critical need for preemptive testing, Illness to Wellness and Yolohealth organised a two-day camp at Birla Mandir on April 13 and April 14, 2024.

After receiving a positive and encouraging response for its recently held camps at Janpath and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Illness to Wellness and Yolohealth decided to use the auspicious premises of Birla Mandir to disseminate information about the need to get checked for potential health risks.

A large number of people were tested at the camp in which some important statistics came to light. Over 20 percent of the people were found to be hypertensive, obese and pre-diabetic, a reflection of the impact of sedentary behaviour patterns and unhealthy eating habits on citizens.

It needs to be underscored that these people were unaware of this and would not have tested till some symptoms would have started to show, and by that time some damage to their system would have already occurred.

Speaking on the initiative, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said: “Hypertension and diabetes have emerged as serious health risks in today’s age. The good news is that timely diagnosis can help in prevention and better management of such diseases. The camp at Birla Mandir informs citizens about the urgent need to get their health check-ups done regularly and to be aware of the potential risks of ignorance.

“Illness to Wellness and Yolohealth have been regularly conducting health camps for the benefit of the citizens, and I am confident that going forward, they will continue to organize many more to re-emphasize the pressing importance of testing, and that this initiative will make a meaningful contribution towards our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s dream of a ‘Swasth Bharat’.”

In the camp, Yolohealth used its trademark product HealthATM to show how technology has evolved in delivering accurate health assessment reports. These HealthATM machines are designed to offer primary and preventive healthcare services with the goal of ensuring easy public access.

It is an aggregation of US FDA/EU certified IoT-enabled medical devices combined with yolohealth’s proprietary HIPPA compliant software backend, and cloud-centric platform supporting tele-medicine facility. This pioneering endeavour enabled individuals to take stock of their health and take well-informed health decisions.

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign was introduced in 2014 and remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating, and adoption of sustainable health practices.

Over the years, it has aimed to maximise outreach and impact, from organising camps and awareness campaigns, to holding regular webinars on key health topics and developments- with the clear purpose of raising awareness and providing motivation and remedies.

