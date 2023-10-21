You cannot be soooo right By Anuradha Prasad And Published by Leadstart, Is A Masterpiece, Hails Fans

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 21: After storming the book space with Two Winters and 365 Days, Coming Back Home, Raindrops, and Caterpillars, author Anuradha Prasad is back with yet another masterpiece titled 'You cannot be soooo right' published by Leadstart.

You cannot be soooo right, tells a heart-warming yet gut-wrenching story of a mother, Neha, who loses her daughter (Rakul) during a train ride. She swears never to ride a train again, and turns into a detective. But after 17 long years, Neha takes a train, only to find the missing part of her lifeher lost daughter. What follows is a hair-raising detail of one woman's journey to a goal that she never set! A story that talks of the hand of karma in human effort that culminates into Neha's destiny!

Talking about her fourth book, author Anuradha Prasad, who is also an artist, speaker, and blogger, eloquently said, "This might be a fictional space, but the metaphors are pretty much applicable in real life as well. We often find ourselves on roads to destinations we didn't choose. I hope people find my book worthy of touching deep emotions to activate a connection far within. My books are moving pictures of the screenplay on pages that come alive! I wish this book is no different!"

Anuradha is a name to reckon with; her achievement list is a mile long, with thousands of published papers; she is a PhD degree holder in English literature; she has been extensively covered by national, international, and regional newspapers, book clubs, and literature societies; and she has endorsed the covers of leading magazines and newspapers.

Anuradha is among a handful of literary geniuses and keen observant of life whose books often deal with internal struggle and self-discovery, which is not an easy task to accomplish.

An avid reader, nature warrior, traveller, music aficionado and movie fan, Anuradha believes in following her passion, which enriches life and experiences. Needless to say, which reflects in her writing.

Anuradha Prasad is among the top-rated authors on every online platform selling books. Her book is published by Leadstart, a leading publishing house from India that features distinguished authors and writers from across the globe. The publication-backed authors have been regularly shortlisted, longlisted, and won major awards and recognitions, from the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award, Crossword Awards, Man Asian Literary Prize, various State Literary Awards, to The Padma Bhushan Award (third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India) as well.

To know more about the book, please visit: Amazon

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor