Young entrepreneur and former actor Abdul Adnan taking India’s deodorant market by storm

New Delhi (India), May 8: Abdul Adnan, a 22-year-old entrepreneur and former actor has become a rising star in India’s business world. Adnan is the founder and CEO of (I International), a deodorant brand that is quickly expanding its distribution network across the country. His brand is known for its unique fragrances and long-lasting effectiveness, and he has recently signed Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj as the brand ambassador.

Adnan’s success story began at the age of 15 when he acted in a Tollywood movie named “Fidaa.” He played the role of a cricketer in the movie, which crossed the revenue of 120 crore mark. This experience inspired him to pursue a career in cricket, and he represented his state of Andhra Pradesh in the Rajiv Gandhi U-19 national tournament held at LB Stadium. However, due to an injury, he left cricket and pursued his studies.

At the age of 19, Adnan started his own company named Adgaz India Pvt Ltd and began manufacturing deodorants under the brand name (i international). His brand quickly gained popularity due to its unique fragrances and long-lasting effectiveness. Adnan even starred in a TV commercial for his brand, showcasing his acting skills and the quality of his product.

Besides his success in the deodorant market, Adnan also entered the real estate market and quickly became known as the “real estate king.” He rejected offers from big companies to buy his company, stating that he wanted to capture the entire Indian market and, eventually, the Asian market.

In a recent interview, Adnan stated that his brand’s unique fragrances and long-lasting effectiveness are what sets it apart from the competition. He also expressed his desire to expand his distribution network across India and eventually capture the Asian market.

Adnan’s success story serves as an inspiration for many young entrepreneurs in India who are looking to make their mark in the business world. With his determination and hard work, Adnan has shown that age is just a number and success can be achieved at any age.

