Young Gymnasts and Coach Razil Shamim Shine at 12th ISSO Nationals 2025, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15:The championship celebrated India's emerging gymnastics talent, with young winners showcasing exceptional skill and Coach Razil Shamim receiving the Best Gymnastics Coach honour.

The 12th ISSO National Gymnastics Championship 2025, hosted at The Gaudium School, Hyderabad, from October 3rd to 5th, concluded with spectacular performances by young gymnasts from across India. Organised by the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO), the event brought together the nation's most promising athletes who displayed strength, agility, and artistic precision, leaving audiences inspired and energised.

This year's championship served as a platform for young gymnasts to demonstrate their dedication, discipline, and flair for the sport. With multiple schools participating from across the country, the event stood out for its high standard of competition and the professionalism with which it was conducted.

In the Under-14 category, Naina Kaushik of Manav Rachna International School – IB, Sector 14, Faridabad, earned the Bronze Medal in Floor Exercises, impressing judges with her flawless execution, rhythm, and consistency. Her routine beautifully combined athleticism and artistry, reflecting her composure and elegance over complex floor elements.

Leading the list of achievers was Gurmeher Kaur from Sancta Maria International School, who captured the Gold Medal and the All-Round Champion title in the Under-11 category. Gurmeher's remarkable balance, coordination, and confidence reflected her commitment to excellence and made her a star performer of the event.

Meanwhile, Mayra Kaul from Sancta Maria International School, Faridabad, won the Bronze Medal on the Balance Beam in the Under-17 category. Demonstrating grace, balance, and technical precision, Mayra captivated both the judges and the audience with her focus and strong command under pressure.

The highlight of the championship came with the announcement of Mr Razil Shamim as the Best Gymnastics Coach. His athletes' remarkable performances and podium finishes stood as a testament to his dedication, strategic guidance, and technical expertise. Known for his ability to bring out the best in every gymnast he mentors, Mr Shamim's recognition added a proud moment not just for his students but for the entire coaching fraternity.

The championship was a perfect blend of competition and camaraderie, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship that ISSO aims to cultivate in young athletes. The Gaudium School, known for its world-class sports infrastructure, provided an ideal setting for the national-level event, ensuring smooth execution and a memorable experience for all participants.

Parents, coaches, and school representatives applauded the event's organisation and the participants' perseverance. The championship underscored the importance of encouraging gymnastics as a foundational sport that promotes strength, flexibility, confidence, and holistic development among children.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, organisers emphasised that India's growing gymnastics talent pool is proof that with the right support, training, and opportunities, the nation can achieve global excellence in the sport. The enthusiasm of the participants and the dedication of coaches like Mr Razil Shamim are shaping the future of gymnastics in schools nationwide.

As the 12th ISSO National Gymnastics Championship 2025 came to a close, it celebrated not only the triumphs of its medalists but also the spirit of hard work, mentorship, and resilience that defines the true essence of sports. The event concluded with a resounding message that India's next generation of gymnasts is ready to leap towards a brighter, stronger future.

