Young Hero Ashok Galla Gives Financial Assitance To Digital Creator Suffering From Critical Health Issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Recently, the Telugu Digital Media Federation (TeluguDMF) celebrated its founding day with great fervor and enthusiasm in a grand event. The occasion marked not only a commemoration of its inception but also the commencement of its mission to extend a helping hand and fulfill its duties towards its members and the community.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and generosity, today, April 5th, Hero Ashok Galla contributed significantly by donating ₹2 Lakhs towards supporting the health expenses of a digital creator in need. For a memer who is suffering from a severe lung-related disease, the hero came forward to offer this financial assistance. This act of kindness, occurring on the auspicious occasion of his birthday, served as a beacon of hope and positivity, resonating throughout the Memers’ community that has joined TeluguDMF recently.

Adding to the festivities, TeluguDMF organized a special gathering on the eve of Ashok Galla’s birthday. The event was not only a celebration of his personal milestone but also served as a platform to announce his third film, a project bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments under the direction of newcomer Udbhav Raghunandan, was met with enthusiastic applause, further enhancing the joyous atmosphere of the occasion. The announcement teaser-poster of the film, featuring a liberty statue wishing Ashok Galla, Happy Birthday Maawa.

On the other hand, through such initiatives and events, TeluguDMF continues to strengthen its bond with its members and the wider community, embodying the spirit of unity, compassion, and support. As they embark on this journey, their commitment to serving and uplifting their members remains unwavering, promising a brighter future ahead for all involved.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor