Young Minds Explore Creativity, Teamwork, and Healthy Habits at Manipal Hospital Yelahanka's Children's Day Event

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Healthy childhood is the foundation on which healthy adulthood is built.' - This idea came alive during a cheerful and engaging Children's Day celebration at Manipal Hospital Yelahanka. Over 60 enthusiastic students from Ryan International School, Yelahanka (ICSE) transformed the hospital's activity space into a vibrant hub of creativity, curiosity, and conversations that matter. The hospital also facilitated engaging interactions between children and their families, where they created thoughtful cards and short write-ups for one another. With this heartfelt exchange, the hospital aimed to encourage open communication, appreciation, and emotional expression - the key for stronger family bonding.

The Paediatric care team at Manipal Hospital Yelahanka hosted a Children's Day activity combining fun with meaningful learning, thereby reinforcing a clear message of building awareness among families on the importance of early-life health not just physical, but cognitive, emotional, and social as well. The activity highlighted that the foundation for good health in adulthood is laid early during the formative years of childhood, through small habits, exposures, and experiences.

Dr. Dhiraj Balaji, Lead Consultant - Paediatric Surgery & Paediatric Urology, and Dr. Sushma Gopalan, Lead Consultant - Child Life Services, from Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, presided over the activity which included sketching and team-building sessions, encouraging children to express themselves freely and collaborate with one another, celebrating the power of creativity in shaping young minds.

Alongside the fun, children also spent time learning about healthy food choices and simple ways to care for their growing bodies. Speaking about the importance of nutrition in shaping a child's daily energy and long-term health, Dr. Dhiraj Balaji, said, "Balanced meals help children stay active, focused, and emotionally steady. When healthy eating becomes a family habit, it supports children's overall development. Small, consistent choices really do add up."

Addressing the occasion, Dr. Sushma Gopalan, said, "Creative moments like colouring or drawing do more than entertain children they stimulate their thinking, help them communicate emotions, and strengthen problem-solving skills. These age-inclusive activities are valuable for every child, and parents play a big role by making space for creativity at home."

The event concluded with happy faces, colourful drawings, and many new learnings. For Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, this celebration was another step in its ongoing effort to support families, guide young minds, and promote holistic paediatric care.

Manipal Hospital Yelahanka is committed to help every child grow into a confident, healthy adult one joyful experience at a time, by encouraging creativity, healthy habits, and early awareness. By engaging families in creative exchanges, the initiative further emphasized that open communication at home is a key component of a child's emotional wellbeing.

