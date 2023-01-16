Young Musician Vedoci Lekhi releases her latest song 'Watersky'

A profound message with music is an incredible combination that can transform any human being. Compassionately believing in the power of this combination, young composer, musician and singer Vedoci Lekhi gifts people a soulful song 'Watersky.' Set to release on 11th January 2023, the single will be Vedoci's third composition after 'Pal Pal Ki Awaaz' and 'Magic in the Air.'

The song is a reflection of Vedoci's journey, especially her soul-recognising moment that transformed her entire deranged world into a magnificent and ecstatic one. The composition 'Watersky' refers to universal energy. It is a summary of Vedoci's life and how she tapped her inner self to awaken to a different perspective of the world outside. The song illustrates the path of self-realisation, from being a resentful and anxious human to connecting with one's higher self.

Vedoci Lekhi said," The song reminds us of who we truly are and how vital it is to work on our inner selves. I wanted to capture the essence that the world is a stage, and we are all actors in this play of the universe."

Watersky is filled with profound understanding, much like every other Vedoci song. One is sure to connect with their inner self when one listens to the words and the music. Vedoci is also the creator of "thev.ibetribe" (The Vibe Tribe), a community dedicated to self-growth through Music, Art, Dance, Yoga, and Meditation. She conducts workshops to take attendees and music and art enthusiasts on a journey inwards for transformation from within.

In the future, Vedoci plans to release more music and organise more workshops. She is also keen on studying expressive arts, music therapy, and sound healing to incorporate them into her compositions.

Link to the song: https://youtu.be/Se7BedaYQXc

