Young Robotics Enthusiasts Invent 'Project Louis' To Help The Visually Impaired Walk Unhindered

New Delhi [India], October 28: The one thing that a visually impaired individual misses the most is the ability to walk around in his world, unhindered, without the fear of running into a wall, a chair, or somebody else. A robotics team of high school students, whose name - "Team Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - is a tongue twister in itself, realized this innate need for the blind to be able to walk unhindered way back in 2019, and in 2023, it is ready with the 'Project Louis'. This innovative program is based on assistive technology, which will help the visually impaired become more independent and confident while safely navigating public spaces. The 5-member team comprises high school students, who are also members of the RoboClub of New Delhi. The names of these students are Jai Gupta, Sameeha Sood, Shorya Bhasin, Vansh Gupta, and Shivansh Gupta.

The genesis of Project Louis lies in the year 2019 when the Team Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious was tasked with finding a solution to increase the accessibility for visually impaired individuals in an urban milieu. The task was a part of a competition and the team developed Project Louis, which the team calls "an innovative combination of assistive technology to help the visually impaired feel more independent and confident while navigating public spaces safely." Even after the competition was over, the team, desperate to accomplish its mission, continued to seek improvement in the idea that they believed would have a genuine impact on the world.

It took them consistent hardwork of four years in workshopping, developing prototypes, seeking feedback from the students of the "Institution for the Blind" in Delhi, to come up with the final version of Project Louis. The final prototype includes an ultrasonic sensor paired with vibration motors, which can detect and alert the user to obstacles located up to 10 feet away. The vibration pattern changes as the object or obstacle becomes closer to the user.

The team has also managed to generate crowd-funding for its project and with its help was able to manufacture 12 models to be used by the students of the Institution. The devices would be distributed to the students of "Institution for the Blind" later this year. For their sincere efforts to ensure easier mobility for the visually challenged individuals, the team of young students has also received several accolades, including an innovation award for inventive thinking.

In a public statement, the team said, "We are happy to be able to create a more accessible community, where all individuals, irrespective of their abilities or disabilities, feel safe and confident in commuting and navigating their surroundings independently. Our aim is to create a more inclusive India!"

