Young Talent Sanskriti Sharma to Shines on TV and Big Screen

Ghaziabad, Delhi, August 13: Sanskriti Sharma, a 7 year old talent from Ghaziabad, Delhi, is all set to make her first appearance on television and cinema. The young artist, from a middle-class background, is the daughter of Suryakant Sharma. Despite her tender age, Sanskriti has already embarked on a promising journey in the world of acting, showing immense potential that rivals even seasoned actresses.

Sanskriti's earlier days in the industry include appearances in various tv commercials, garments ads and even a notable campaign for Amazon. Her talent and charm have quickly captured attention, making her one of the most exciting young faces to watch.

Reflecting on her journey, Sanskriti shares, “My mother is my first teacher. She has taught me everything I know about acting and modeling at home. It's my father's dream to see me grow up to become a successful actress and make our family proud.” Her dedication to her craft is evident as she balances her acting pursuits with her studies, receiving support from both her school and teachers.

Currently, Sanskriti is busy working on upcoming TV shows, further honing her acting skills while continuing her education. Her passion and determination, combined with the unwavering support of her family, set the stage for a bright future in the entertainment industry.

Sanskriti Sharma is a name to watch out for, as this young starlet is poised to make a significant impact on both the television and film industries.

