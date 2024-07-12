Young Volunteer from The Doon School Empowers Underprivileged Communities through Parbhat-An Awakening NGO

Haryana (Faridabad) (India) July 12 : As the world witnesses a growing need for community service and social responsibility, one young individual stands out for his remarkable efforts in making a tangible difference. Sriyash Tantia, a dedicated 12th-grade student studying at The Doon School, has exemplified the spirit of volunteerism by actively contributing to the transformative initiatives of Parbhat-An Awakening NGO in Faridabad, Haryana.

Parbhat-An Awakening NGO, a non-profit secular organization committed to the welfare of homeless mentally challenged orphans, underprivileged children, senior citizens, and women, has found a steadfast ally in Sriyash Tantia. Despite the demands of his academic pursuits, Sriyash consistently dedicates his time during summer breaks, winter breaks, and semester breaks to serve the marginalized communities supported by the NGO.

Sriyash’s involvement with the NGO reflects a profound commitment to fostering positive change. Through his tireless efforts, he has organized numerous educational trips for students, providing them with opportunities and experiences beyond their circumstances. Additionally, Sriyash has conducted motivational classes, instilling hope and ambition in the hearts of those he serves.

The impact of the visionary young boy's initiatives extends beyond inspiration; it yields tangible outcomes. His dedication and perseverance have directly contributed to the integration of seven specially-abled students from underserved backgrounds into mainstream schools, offering them a pathway to a brighter future—eventually highlighting his commitment to inclusivity and the transformative power of education. Furthermore, Sriyash has played a pivotal role in securing vital corporate funding, amounting to approximately $10,000, through various campaigns and meetings. This funding not only supports the ongoing educational opportunities for these seven students but also ensures the continuity and growth of the NGO’s impactful initiatives, enabling even more students to benefit in the future.

“I believe that education is the most potent weapon for social change,” says Sriyash Tantia. “Through my involvement with Parbhat over the past years, my aim has been to empower individuals with the tools they need to break free from the cycles of poverty and adversity.”

Sriyash’s exemplary service underscores the transformative potential of youth engagement in community development. His passion, empathy, and proactive approach serve as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged, inspiring others to join the noble cause of social upliftment.

As Sriyash continues to advocate for the rights and welfare of marginalized communities, his journey is a testament to the enduring power of compassion and action. In a world where the marginalized often remain overlooked, Sriyash stands out as a guiding light, illuminating the path towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

About Parbhat-An Awakening NGO:

Parbhat-An Awakening NGO is a non-profit secular organization dedicated to the holistic welfare of homeless mentally challenged orphans, underprivileged children, senior citizens, and women in Faridabad, Haryana. Through various initiatives and programs, the NGO aims to uplift and empower marginalized communities, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society.

