Your-Space launches a Nation-Wide Scholarship Program to help more than 200 students get up to 2 Lacs in tuition

Your-Space, India's most loved student housing company, announces the launch of YS. Scholarships program, raising a funding of up to Rs 10,000,000 (1 crore rupees).

This scholarship program intends to help more than 200 students from any part of India pursue their dreams of higher education on graduate and postgraduate levels.

YS. Scholarships will be aimed at deserving, meritorious candidates, regardless of their background, location or gender.

Each student will be eligible for a scholarship award of up to INR 200,000 (Two Lakh Rupees), given through the year.

Nidhi Kumra, Co-founder and CEO, Your-Space, said, "With the rising economy costs and tuition increments students may feel intimidated to reach for their dreams, but with the help of the YS. Scholarship Program, more than 200 determined students can now achieve their dreams without the constraint of financial stress. This program is designed to make a meaningful difference to the distributions of scholarships in India."

Under this program, YS. Scholarships will be a channel connecting individuals and entities with the financial means and a transparent administration to channel their resources into aiding exemplary students to secure their ambitions of higher education.

Students with a good track of grades, and fulfilling any of the below criterion can apply for this scholarship:

Confirmed admission at a college of their choice.

Family income that is unable to support tuition costs (businesses and jobs affected by COVID-19).

First generation of their family pursuing higher education.

Applications are currently open. Apply using this link - .

There will be 2 phases of student selection:

First phase - applications deadline - June 20th.

Second phase - applications deadline - September 20th.

Your-Space is an IIM Cambridge-initiative Co-founded by former bankers, consultants and great friends, Nidhi Kumra and Shubha Lal who recognized the disproportion in the student housing environment and created a welcoming space for young adults to find a home in. Your-Space was set up with the purpose of improving student-life while they work hard away from home.

Your-Space was born with a purpose, to better the students' world while they toil hard to study away from their homes. Its foundation is cemented in four pillars of commitment: Security, Comfort, Community and Health. It is redefining student living with a unique product proposition.

The core philosophy is to cultivate a student-first environment that promotes holistic well-being and personal growth. With 7000+ operational beds in 9 cities, Your-Space will have more than 20,000 beds by July 2022 for the coming 2022-2023 academic year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor