Your-space Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments in Finance and Business

New Delhi [India], June 5: your-space, India's premiere student-housing brand, has appointed Kapil Poddar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Sudhanshu Varma as Chief Business Officer (CBO). These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone in the company's journey towards expansion and profitability in the upcoming year.

Sudhanshu Varma brings over 35 years of experience driving revenue and growth with leadership roles at leading education institutions and FMCG brands like Manipal Global Education, Bennett University, Hindustan Unilever, BPL ltd and more. Sudhanshu will play a pivotal role in expanding your-space's footprint across key markets and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Speaking on the appointment, Sudhanshu said," with a student population of over 30 million, student housing is a sunrise sector with immense potential. The current generation of students is more demanding of themselves and their surroundings, seeking high standards in their living conditions. Student housing is still largely unorganised and presents a tremendous opportunity to standardise the segment and create a world-class brand. your-space is perfectly positioned to lead this transformation, setting new benchmarks in student accommodation and ensuring students have the best possible environment to thrive in."

As the newly appointed CFO, Kapil Poddar brings a wealth of expertise in financial management and capital optimisation with leadership roles at companies like Reliance Ritu Kumar Pvt ltd, VLCC, Bharti Infratel and EY. With over two decades of experience, Kapil will spearhead your-space's financial strategies, ensuring sustainable growth and profitability as the company continues its expansion plans.

Kapil said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey. As we embark on the next phase of profitable growth at your-space, we are confident of delivering continuous value creation for all our investors. We are truly on our way to becoming the biggest & most admired student housing company in the country"

Speaking about the appointments, Nidhi Kumra, Co-founder and CEO, your-space, said, "We are elated to have Sudhanshu and Kapil join our team. Their wealth of expertise and understanding of the market adds immense value and will help us advance our strategic roadmap and vision. your-space is at a pivotal point with aggressive growth plans and strengthening our business, post our recent nationwide expansion."

your-space's nationwide expansion and future growth plans have translated into a recruitment boost with a string of hirings across marketing, finance, operations and customer experience.

your-space is India's premiere student housing brand co-founded by former bankers, consultants, and great friends, Nidhi Kumra, Shubha Lal and Venayak Gupta who recognized the disproportion in the student housing environment and created a welcoming space for young adults to find a home in. your-space was set up with the purpose of improving student-life while they work hard away from home. your-space was born with a purpose, to better the students' world while they toil hard to study away from their homes. Its foundation is cemented in four pillars of commitment: Security, Comfort, Community and Health. It is redefining student living with a unique product proposition. The core philosophy is to cultivate a student-first environment that promotes holistic well-being and personal growth. With 12000+ operational beds in 13 cities, your-space will have more than 30,000 beds by July 2026.

