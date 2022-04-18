Youstore launches free AI-powered e-commerce website creation

Yourstore, a leading SaaS platform that helps businesses create ecommerce websites, today announced the launch of Yourstore Genie, a free AI powered ecommerce platform that helps create online store fronts for business automatically.

Yourstore Genie is a platform by - a Chennai-based tech start-up providing an ecommerce platform and marketing solutions. The app available on the Google Play Store helps in the digital transformation of the biggest labels in India and the UAE and has been spearheaded and efficiently handled on this platform. Brands have the option to sell, manage, and engage with their customers, from a single interface.

With the pandemic having wreaked havoc on the business operations of many businesses, the importance of ecommerce and having an online presence has been understood by everyone. Yourstore has now introduced a free forever plan to empower small and medium-sized enterprises.

Setting up and managing an online store generally requires extensive knowledge in web development or has to be done by hiring someone to help set up the website. But Yourstore has changed the game with the introduction of their AI-based ecommerce website builder.

Yourstore empowers small businesses to go online for free in 30 seconds. Merchants simply need to enter their name, email, and mobile number to create an account. By innovating on the AI powered automated website builder Yourstore has established a unique identity in the market. Just in a short span of its launch, Yourstore has gained a significant amount of users with a client base spanning both domestically and globally. Yourstore has successfully secured customers not only in North America but also in Australia, Europe, Asia, Africa and more. The company has received commercial traction across the world.

With a host of tools for any business to easily scale their online operations with their readymade ecommerce website setup. This helps customers create their customised ecommerce website in 5 clicks and start selling in just under 30 seconds!

Yourstore offers the easiest way to build a completely customised website without actually needing to do any complex setup work. Just upload your store logo and pick from the auto-suggested theme colour options. The robust AI engine does all the work for you, generating a fully customizable ecommerce website based on the brand. The content and images for the website are completely auto-generated and even SEO optimized.

The integration of delivery and payment options make it easier than ever to start an ecommerce website. Yourstore has automated payment collection using UPI, bank transfer, cash on delivery, and payment gateways with debit/credit card, net banking, wallets, and 50+ other payment options.

Their offerings include a mobile and desktop app to manage the store, an easy homepage editor, 100+ auto-generated templates, fast page loading time, content personalization based on business category, free SSL, top-of-the-line hosting, and shipping integration.

Speaking on the launch, Ashwant Krishna, Co-founder at Yourstore said, "We at Yourstore believe building a website should be simple and fast for everyone - no coding required."

Adding to this, Rian Ozal, the CEO, said, "We expect to reach a hundred thousand users by the end of the fiscal year, yourstore has been a game-changer for small business owners, creators, and freelancers."

Visit to create your own free ecommerce website.

