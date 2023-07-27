Youth Football Super Cup Tournament U15 & U-17: A Thrilling Extravaganza of Indian Football Talent

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], July 27: Brace yourselves for a football extravaganza like never before as the Youth Football Super Cup Tournament U15 & U-17 takes center stage to showcase the vibrant spirit of Indian football. Under the distinguished guidance of former Indian Football Goalkeeper, Danish Parvez Khan, this much-awaited tournament promises to be a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and sheer passion for the beautiful game.

Stepping into the field with a vision to inspire and nurture the emerging football stars, the Youth Football Super Cup Tournament U15 & U-17 is all set to redefine the sports landscape. With Danish Parvez Khan leading the way, the stage is set for an awe-inspiring display of talent and determination from the young footballers.

"This tournament is an ode to the resounding love for football that echoes through every corner of India," said Danish Parvez Khan. "Our aim is to provide a platform that fosters growth and development, empowering these young talents to carve their path in the world of football."

Representing their states and cities with pride, teams from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai, Kerala, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune & Orissa will partake in this exhilarating competition. The U-15 category will see 14 players, 1 coach, and 1 manager per team, while the U-17 category will feature 18 players, 1 coach, and 1 manager per team.

The Youth Football Super Cup Tournament U15 & U-17 will be played out at the esteemed Akshardham Stadium in Delhi, a venue synonymous with sporting excellence. From 19th October to 26th October 2023, the stadium will come alive with the thrill of football, promising spectators an unforgettable experience.

Beyond the epic battles on the field, the tournament offers an exciting opportunity for sponsors and investors to be part of this grand spectacle. Sponsors and franchisees can seize this occasion to make their presence felt among a passionate crowd and prominent media coverage.

"For sponsorship and franchisee opportunities, interested parties can contact Danish Parvez Khan at +91-8448695909," announced the organizers. "We welcome businesses and individuals to be a part of this incredible journey that celebrates the true spirit of Indian football."

Driving the event's marketing and promotions is Rahul and his dynamic team at Brandingarea.com, renowned for their expertise in the world of sports.

With an electrifying atmosphere and top-notch talent on display, the Youth Football Super Cup Tournament U15 & U-17 promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions for football enthusiasts nationwide. Save the dates and get ready to witness the stars of tomorrow shine on the field.

