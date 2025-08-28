Youth Music Founder Ketki Pandit Launches India's First Music & Content Incubator at Noida International University

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28: In a landmark move to transform India's creative ecosystem, Youth Music, led by its Founder Ketki Pandit, has partnered with Noida International University (NIU) to launch the country's first Music and Content Incubator. The initiative aims to nurture the next generation of musicians, creators, and storytellers by combining education, industry expertise, and hands-on opportunities.

The launch was graced by Dr. Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor of NIU, alongside a distinguished panel including celebrity music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, renowned advertising music composer Hanif Shaikh, entrepreneur Raj Mehta (Founder, Beat Swap), actor & influencer Dr. Akhil, and actor & mentor Siddharth Sharma.

The incubator will operate through two pioneering schools:

* School of Music & IP Management: Equipping students with skills to compose, record, distribute, protect, and monetize their music while understanding intellectual property.

* School of Content & Media Management: Training creators in digital content development, packaging, and marketing under the mentorship of experienced influencers and professionals.

Students will also gain real-world exposure through participation in films, short films, live projects, digital marketing, and IP monetization, bridging classroom learning with the demands of the entertainment industry.

Leaders Speak:

* Ketki Pandit, Founder, Youth Music: "This incubator is more than an initiativeit is a movement to empower India's youth with ownership of their creativity and a pathway to sustainable success."

* Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Composer: "We are shaping a foundation where artists can create and own their art with confidence."

* Dr. Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor, NIU: "This collaboration reflects our vision of bridging academics and industry to prepare students for the global creative economy."

* Hanif Shaikh, Composer: "Music is storytelling. This incubator will enable students to take their stories from classrooms to audiences worldwide."

A National Creative Movement

This initiative marks more than an academic milestoneit represents the beginning of a national creative revolution, where music, media, and business converge to prepare India's youth for global leadership in content and entertainment.

