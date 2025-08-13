Youth-powered solutions take center stage at BRICS CCI Youth Leadership Dialogue 2.0

New Delhi [India], August 13 : The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) concluded its flagship Youth Leadership Dialogue 2.0 on August 12, after a seven-day program (August 4-12) dedicated to empowering India's young leaders with the skills, networks, and vision to shape the nation's future.

Held under the patronage of Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI, President of its Young Leaders Vertical, and grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the dialogue celebrated youth-powered solutions as catalysts for India's development priorities.

Aligned with International Youth Day celebrations, the event built on the success of its inaugural edition, underscoring the urgency of involving young Indians in policy-making, governance, and social transformation.

With India poised to have one of the world's largest working-age populations, participants were urged to channel their energy toward national growth and global leadership.

Shastri emphasised the transformative nature of the initiative, "Empowering young leaders is not just about imparting knowledge, it is about equipping them with the confidence and networks to shape the global narrative."

Participants interacted with a distinguished array of figures from politics, diplomacy, defence, governance, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership.

Lt. Gen D V Kalra (Retd.), Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma (Retd.), and Rear Admiral A S Sethi (Retd.) shared lessons on discipline, technology, and strategic foresight.

Representatives from Russia, Brazil, South Africa, China, and India, including Mikhail Antsiferov (Russian Embassy), Leticia Marranghello (Brazilian Embassy), and Zhang Yefei (Chinese Embassy), offered perspectives on global cooperation.

All participants received globally recognized merit certificates for their active contribution. The summit not only honed their leadership skills but also built a dynamic network of young change-makers prepared to drive positive transformations in India and abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor