Youth Take the Wheel: ET Edge’s #PlanetBuddy Inspires Eco-Friendly Commuting in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 25: #PlanetBuddy, an initiative by ET Edge’s Global Sustainability Alliance, organized a campaign on World Car Free Day to encourage people to leave their cars at home and explore alternative, eco-friendly modes of transportation. They organized an awareness drive in areas of Delhi known for their traffic and environmental challenges.

#PlanetBuddy collaborated with local school students and Delhi police to drive this change. On September 22, school students went to multiple traffic-laden areas with banners to encourage drivers to opt for walking, cycling, or using public transportation and electric vehicles. The Connaught Place area of Delhi was filled with students distributing awareness materials to commuters and ‘Thank You’ notes to those who opted for eco-friendly modes of transportation.

#PlanetBuddy collaborated with Delhi schools like Presidium Indirapuram, Union Academy, and institutes like GL Bajaj Institute of Management and Bennett University. Lending Hands Foundation, a social impact organization committed to driving positive change across India, was a key partner in executing this campaign. Delhi Traffic Police also supported this event.

Children are the future of a sustainable tomorrow, and contributing to positive change will help them think critically about environmental challenges and develop creative solutions. The event served as an inspiration for the students, prompting them to actively engage and participate.

The goal of the campaign is to inspire environmental responsibility and innovative problem-solving abilities to confront the challenges ahead. ET Edge’s initiative #PlanetBuddy strives to contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet and help pave the way for sustainable solutions in the future.

To find out more about it, please visit their website: https://et-gsa.in/sdg/

