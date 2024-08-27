YouTube Premium Price Hike: Indian Subscribers to Pay More for All Plans; Details Inside

YouTube, one of the top streaming platforms, has announced a significant increase in subscription prices in India. The prices for individual and student plans have risen by 12% to 15%, with individual plans increasing from Rs 129 to Rs 149 per month and student plans from Rs 79 to Rs 89. Additionally, the family plan has seen a staggering 58% increase, jumping from Rs 189 to Rs 299 per month.

For prepaid subscriptions, the individual monthly plan now costs Rs 159, up from Rs 139, while the quarterly plan has increased from Rs 399 to Rs 459. The annual prepaid plan has also been affected, with its price rising by Rs 200 from Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,490.

YouTube increased Direct Premium Family Plan subscription cost from INR 189 per month to INR 299 per month in India.



This is more than 58% price increase.



Time to say goodbye to YouTube? Because the ads are crazy. pic.twitter.com/hQyGZYlb29 — Sahil (@MrSahilBawa) August 27, 2024

Despite these hikes, YouTube reported over 100 million paid subscribers as of February 2023, contributing to Google's subscription revenue of over $15 billion annually. Furthermore, YouTube has cautioned users about potential issues with third-party ad-blockers, emphasizing that ads play a crucial role in supporting creators and maintaining the platform's functionality.

