Youtube sensation Gurashish Singh releases single “SACCHIYAAN MOHOBATTAN” with Bollywood singer Akriti Kakar

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 30: Gurashish Singh has recently released his latest single "Sacchiyaan Mohobattan". The singer songwriter’s track delves deep into the complexities of love and explores the themes of selfless love, letting go in love, and the maturation that comes with it.

The song has not only touched the hearts of listeners but has also achieved the remarkable milestone of 1.2 lakh streams on Spotify.

The song is a testament to the universal truth that love is not always about possession; it is also about acceptance and allowing your loved one to find their happiness, even if it means letting them go. "Sacchiyan Mohobattan" serves as a reminder that real love is selfless and unconditional.

Independent artist Gurashish Singh is singer- composer and has been ruling youtube with a massive following of 1.4 million subscribers on his channel SinghsUnplugged, and has done his concerts globally. He is not only a gifted singer but also a brilliant performer.

Gurashish A.K.A Singhs Unplugged is setting the music scene ablaze with his latest track, "Sacchiyaan Mohobattan," a soul-stirring collaboration with Bollywood sensation Akriti Kakar.

The song's heartfelt lyrics, penned by Vidur Anand, resonate with anyone who has experienced the bittersweet journey of love. Gurashish Singh's soulful voice, coupled with Akriti Kakar's Bollywood magic, brings these emotions to life in a way that truly touches the soul.

Gurashish has previously delighted audiences with a range of tracks, including "Bol de," "Tum jahan raho," and "baarishon mein."

The songs are available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Hungama Music, Wynk, JioSaavn, and Apple Music.

Gurashish Singh is also excited about his next song “Kajrare Naina” which is to be released by the end of 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor