YouTube unveils new AI tools, partnerships to boost India's creative and knowledge economies

New Delhi [India], November 18 : YouTube announced a series of new AI-powered tools, major institutional partnerships and expanded safety features aimed at accelerating India's creative and knowledge economies.

The announcements were made at the annual YouTube Impact Summit on Monday, where the company also unveiled new economic impact findings from Oxford Economics.

According to the report, YouTube's creative ecosystem contributed more than Rs 16,000 crore to India's GDP last year and supported over 9.3 lakh full-time equivalent jobs, underscoring the platform's role as a key pillar of India's fast-growing digital economy.

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director, YouTube India, said the platform's economic and social footprint continues to deepen. "Our impact isn't just about views; it's about livelihoods and shared economic growth. We see this when 63 per cent of our monetizing creators agree that YouTube is their primary source of revenue. Our role is to provide the infrastructure for that success," she said.

Speaking at the Summit, Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said: "India's culture is our greatest treasure, and digital platforms like YouTube are our greatest tool to share it. When creators showcase our regional arts, highlight the work of local artisans, or guide viewers through our historic monuments, they become digital ambassadors for our heritage. This synergy is crucial for advancing India's creative economy and showcasing our rich cultural tapestry to a global audience. Together, we are building a vibrant creative economy and ensuring India's rich heritage continues to inspire the world."

The platform also announced major initiatives to strengthen digital learning. With 98 per cent of Indian users reportedly turning to YouTube for information and knowledge, the company has partnered with the newly formed Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to train the next generation of creators in animation, gaming, visual effects and extended-reality storytelling.

The collaboration includes industry-led workshops, AI-driven content development support and assistance in building IICT's official YouTube channel.

To bolster healthcare education, YouTube has joined hands with the College of Nursing at AIIMS to offer professional nursing courses on the platform, covering key areas such as wound care and infection control. The move is expected to benefit thousands of nursing students and practitioners across the nation.

YouTube also announced the launch of its new conversational AI tool, which enables viewers to ask questions and receive instant responses directly within the video player.

The feature is currently available in English, with Hindi support to be added soon.

In the area of digital well-being, the company is expanding its First Aid shelves in English and Hindi to ensure quick access to credible health information, while introducing features such as daily Short Video scrolling limits to promote healthier screen habits among youth.

On the creator front, YouTube rolled out "Edit with AI" within the YouTube create app and expanded its likeness-detection technology to help creators identify and request removal of unauthorised AI-altered content using their facial likeness.

Soni added that India remains central to YouTube's global innovation roadmap, saying: "The future of the internet is being built right here, and we are proud to be a part of it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor