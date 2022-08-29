YPS Patiala at 75- Celebrating 75 Years of Foundation, Heritage & Legacy

New Delhi (India), August 29: With great legacy and heritage, considered as one of the top schools in the country, Yadavindra Public School was established by Maharaja Yadavindra Singh in the year 1948 as an educational home for the students who had to leave their school in Lahore during partition.

The school started functioning with 9 teachers and 21 students on February 2nd, 1948. Today the school has grown its strength to 1600+ students and 125 staff members. What made this school different even then was its open doors for any student who was willing to study irrespective of their caste, colour or creed.

It is headed by Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, as the Patron and Raja Malvinder Singh as the Chairman of the School Board of Governors The motto of YPS Patiala is “VIDYA VINAY VEERTA” – Valour and Humility through Knowledge.

It is a Co-ed Day –Cum- Boarding School which prepares students for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class X) and the Indian School Certificate (Class XII) Examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, which is a successor to the Local Examinations Syndicate of the Cambridge University (UK). It is a member of the Indian Public Schools’ Conference and is affiliated to CISCE.

The school has some important and beloved landmarks such as The Amphitheatre, The School Clock Tower, The School Nalagarh Park and the Prep School Swing Area. It has extensive playgrounds for all major games like Cricket, Hockey, Soccer, Swimming, Athletics, Tennis, Shooting, Horse Riding, Squash and Archery. It also has a built-in stadium and a hospital. An indoor auditorium is a recent addition to the school facilities, while a cricket pavilion, boxing hall, basketball court, shooting and archery ranges, bigger swimming pool and Astro Turfs will soon be added. The school provides boarding facilities for boys and girls from class IV onwards, but it is now aiming to build a complete boarding facility soon for better education and the overall development of all students.

YPS, Patiala , has notable alumni who are serving the country in a myriad of positions and fields such as Raja Randhir Singh, Life President of Indian Olympic Association, Swashpawan Singh, former IFS officer and Ambassador, and Dr Heena Sidhu, Former World No.1 and Arjuna Awardee in Pistol Shooting and many more.

The school has entered into its 75th year and will be conducting various events as a mark of celebration throughout the year, including but not limited to Cycling Expedition, Mountaineering Expedition, Inter School online session on ‘Regional Ethnic Diversity’, Inter School MUN, Girls Hockey Tournament, Inter-School Squash Competition, Inter-School Shooting Competition, Seminar for Heads of Schools and a momentous Foundation Day programme in February, 2023.

The school’s ultimate aim through this will be to impart education that contributes to the overall growth of the students. YPS, Patiala, prides itself in nurturing students who are educated in mind, body as well as spirit and hence best suited to serve the country.

