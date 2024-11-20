YSL Beauty opens its first boutiques in India - Bringing Iconic French luxury to New Delhi & Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is redefining luxury in India with the grand opening of its first two flagship boutiques located at Nexus Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi & the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Beauty addicts and fragrance lovers will be able to immerse themselves in an array of YSL Beauty's cult favorites like; All Hours Foundation, Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick & Libre fragrance, the latest viral innovations from the brand such as Loveshine Lipstick & MYSLF and exclusive collections and limited-edition products, bringing a unique offering to customers unavailable anywhere else in India.

The boutiques offer a chic & immersive experience for customers, designed to reflect the brand's bold and edgy aesthetics. Its gold accents & sleek marble interiors, create a bright eye-catching environment, the center of the store with its black flooring reminiscent of a catwalk, put Makeup as the first touchpoint, attracting with color & product profusion. Each element in the store is intentionally designed to enhance the customer journey.

The 35 & 49 sqm spaces allows customers an elevated experience to explore a curated selection of YSL Beauty's most iconic products with the guidance of passionate & highly trained in-house experts & Makeup Artists while being the first destination in India to launch the YSL 'Look Sur Mesure' makeup services - A tailor-made couture consultation where customers can discover YSL's signature edge with bold lips, captivating eyes and/or sculptural face. With a year-round calendar of stylish events, attendees can learn about the latest trends and techniques, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the artistry & expertise of YSL Beauty. In addition, the YSL Beauty boutiques in India offer an exceptional gifting experience. A dedicated 'Make it Yours' area provides customers the ability to personalize their makeup & fragrance products with engraving and couture gift wrapping options to build a bespoke gift with the signature YSL edgy luxury.

In keeping with YSL Beauty's commitment to sustainability, the boutique incorporates eco-conscious materials and energy-efficient lighting, reflecting the brand's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint. Instore customers can purchase refills of the bestselling fragrances such as Libre & MYSLF allowing customers to hold on to their bottles like a forever accessory while reducing glass, metal & plastic usage every time they purchase a refill.

Shreshta Jana, General Manager of L'Oreal Luxe India, says, "Opening YSL Beauty Exclusive Boutiques in Delhi and Bengaluru marks an exciting new chapter for us in India. These cities are influential, and we are thrilled to offer YSL Beauty's innovative products, expert services and luxurious experiences to our Indian consumers. YSL Beauty represents more than just beauty; it embodies confidence, boldness, and making a statement. We are proud to create a space where our customers can express themselves with boldness and style."

Since its inception, YSL Beauty has been synonymous with boundary-pushing innovation and unparalleled luxury. Guided by the iconic vision of M. Saint Laurent, the brand has consistently redefined beauty standards, empowering individuals to express themselves freely and fearlessly. As Yves Saint Laurent Beauty expands its presence in India, it remains committed to enhancing beauty through sophistication and innovation with its mission to create daring beauty that dresses change. Each exclusive boutique is a testament to our dedication to push the boundaries of style and inspire our customers.

