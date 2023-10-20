Yu is Ready to Rise and Conquer with a New Campaign Featuring Hardik Pandya

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 20: Homegrown consumer foods brand Yu announces an exciting new campaign - Rise & Conquer - with brand ambassador Hardik Pandya. Celebrating the energy of the World Cup and the joy of the festive season, the brand is set to start a culinary revolution on the front foot.

Ready to rise and conquer, Yu has created various touchpoints to maximise the effectiveness of the 360-degree campaign. As part of the outreach, Yu-branded SpiceJet planes will be cheering for Hardik Pandya and Team India during the World Cup. Taking the fever of cricket to new heights, SpiceJet cabin crew will wear Yu-branded Hardik jerseys throughout the duration of the World Cup. The Spicejet fleet will also feature Yu-branded cabin bulkheads and skyline panels. Ensuring that cricket enthusiasts are seamlessly tuned in to all the excitement around the matches, the brand will run Hardik Pandya commercials across Hotstar digital and connected TV during the World Cup. To top it off, Yu has also planned exciting gamification-based activations across Q-com platforms.

The brand has curated thoughtful consumer experiences as part of the new campaign. The audience can capture their excitement at Yu selfie booths across offline stores. To make the most of the festive season, Yu is launching Limited-Edition Hardik Pandya World Cup Gift Boxes that will be available exclusively on SpiceJet and Blinkit. Yu will also run a special contest where fans stand a chance to win Hardik Pandya merchandise and an iPhone 15 during the course of the 45-day campaign.

Brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, "I am thrilled to be part of the new Yu 'Rise & Conquer' campaign, where we are taking the excitement of the World Cup and festive season to new heights. From in-flight experiences to consumer contests online, we aim to make the most of the celebrations with Yu. I hope that my fans will like and enjoy the campaign."

Founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur jointly shared, "At Yu, we have always believed in thinking outside the box when it comes to brand building. It brings us great joy to launch our first-ever campaign around the ICC World Cup. Adding to the spirit of cricket among Indian fans, we are here to cheer for Hardik and Team India with Yu. The festive season has also begun, so it's twice the excitement and fun. We are ready to rise and conquer with Yu and its culinary revolution."

