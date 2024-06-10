Yugen Infra is all set to unveil unprecedented realty offers at Goa Property Fest in NCR

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 10: Yugen Infra, a prominent real estate joint venture between TimesPro Consulting LLP and V K Developers Pvt Ltd, is delighted to announce its avid presence at Goa Property Fest, a well-anticipated event aimed at connecting potential real estate buyers and investors with developers and promoters in Goa. Investors from north India will witness this much-awaited event in Gurugram and Noida at the Bristol Hotel and Lemon Tree Hotel, respectively, from June 15th to 16th 2024.

All the renowned realty players from Goa, including Yugen Infra, are coming to participate in this significant event to showcase their offerings. Meanwhile, Yugen, with a basket full of goodies, is expected to entice a myriad of investors and second-home buyers for various reasons.

While discussing about the prospects of Goa Property Fest, Mr. Sheeshram Yadav, Managing Director of Yugen Infra, stated, "Goa presents a fantastic opportunity for everyone, but this expo offers a unique advantage for investors. Here, you can find the best deals, discounts, and rates available. An event of this scale instils confidence in investing, not just in a second home in Goa but also in various lucrative investment opportunities. From super luxury villas and plots in an investment haven like Goa, to farmhouses and land parcels, there are numerous attractive options. This expo is the ideal platform to explore and discover a wealth of opportunities all under one roof."

More than 1,000 property enthusiasts from all over the country are expected to participate in these events to gain in-depth knowledge about Goa's real estate market. This fest will provide them with a window through which they can envision all the lucrative projects that will be showcased.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor