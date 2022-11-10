YUJ Designs continues to make an impact even during the festive season; raises funds for a school and collaborates to build a design future for its students

YUJ Designs, a global design company, has always believed in the Power of Many. Its theme for Diwali too was #YUJwaliDiwali which was all about bonding and celebrating the joy of togetherness. But no joy is truly complete for YUJ until it makes a meaningful contribution to society and helps improve the quality of life of others. The company, therefore, decided to brighten up the festive season for almost 1,000 students studying at the Pragati School in Pune during Diwali by raising funds. The global design company raises funds for a school in Pune to help complete the pending civil work as part of its Diwali initiative. A Design Thinking Lab for its students is in the offing.

The school is managed by Sane Guruji Sanstha that provides free education to students who come from marginalized families staying in the nearby slum area. But the school needed additional support to complete some construction work and ensure a stable infrastructure. YUJ stepped in and relied on its resources and relationships to provide the necessary financial assistance through employee fundraising and corporate matching.

The company has raised INR 6 lakhs during the festive week and has donated the amount to the school trustee board on November 09, 2022. Samir Chabukswar, Founder and CEO of YUJ Designs along with Sachidanand R Kulkarni, CHRO and other employees of the organization were present on this occasion. The funds will be used to complete the pending construction work of the school building and will help create a better learning environment.

A Design Thinking Lab was also proposed by YUJ and the school is thrilled at the idea. YUJ has been consistently delivering impact by design globally for more than 13 years. It has also continuously mentored design students and interns through its highly curated WOW program. The Design Thinking Lab will present an opportunity to introduce design thinking at an early age. After all, the Government of India has also included Design Thinking in its National Education Policy (NEP). It is now part of the CBSE curriculum and will promote a culture of ideation and innovation. YUJ will organize frequent workshops and activities to familiarize the students with design concepts.

As Samir explains, "India is on its way to becoming a global design leader and YUJ has been diligently playing its part in its UX (r)evolution. With schools including Design Thinking in their curriculums, this would be the perfect time to introduce these students to the incredible potential of design."

YUJ Designs is a committed to creating an impact through Serious UX. With a dynamic team of design thinkers and innovators at its helm, YUJ has been challenging conventions and changing perceptions around UX since 2009. With a customer-centric focus and a human-centered design approach, it is committed to building stellar UX for the world.

