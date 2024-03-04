Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], March 4: Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is thrilled to announce the grand inauguration of its latest center at Tirhut College of Physical Education in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The much-awaited launch was graced by the presence of renowned ex-cricketer Mr. Yusuf Pathan, which marked a significant occasion for aspiring cricketers in the region.

Mr. Yusuf Pathan, also the Director of CAP, interacted with the students, sharing his invaluable insights and amazing cricket career stories. His presence has undoubtedly served as a huge source of inspiration for the young talents of Muzaffarpur.

CAP’s Managing Director, Mr. Harmeet Vasdev, expressed his enthusiasm over the academy’s growth into Muzaffarpur. He stated, “CAP has served over 10,000 students through a network of more than 30 centres. It is committed to developing cricket talent in all corners of India. Our expansion into Muzaffarpur justifies our commitment to providing potential cricketers with the best coaching and infrastructure.”

Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the 34th centre of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) - Digital

CAP has a successful history of nurturing talented players, with over 300 cricketers from diverse CAP centers showcasing their skills in district, zonal, and national-level tournaments. They also actively compete in prestigious events such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy. CAP is confident in its ability to unearth numerous undiscovered talents in Muzaffarpur, who have the potential to evolve into future cricket stars.

CAP is also keeping up with modern innovations by incorporating cutting-edge technology into its cricket coaching curriculum. As a result, the centre will be equipped with technologies such as Stance Beam, which will provide players with real-time feedback and analysis to help them improve their game.

Moving forward, CAP plans to open over 25 centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities this year to provide premier coaching to youngsters. CAP is soon launching centers in Karnal, Godhra, Dibrugarh, Bhilwara, Berhampur, Alwar and more.

