Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the 35th center of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Karnal (Haryana)

Karnal (Haryana) [India], September 12: Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is thrilled to announce the grand inauguration of its latest center at SS International School in Karnal, Haryana by cricketing legend Yusuf Pathan. As the Director of the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), Pathan's presence at the inauguration promises to inspire local youth and uplift the cricketing spirit in the region.

At the event, Yusuf Pathan engaged with aspiring cricketers, sharing his invaluable insights and inspiring career stories that captivated the audience. The academy aims to nurture local talent and build a robust pipeline of future stars in the sport.

As we expand into Karnal, we are excited about the opportunity to uncover hidden talent in this vibrant city, said Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP. With over 10,000 students trained across more than 30 centres, our mission is to provide potential cricketers in every corner of India with exceptional coaching and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

CAP has a successful track record of mentoring players, with over 350 cricketers participating in district, zonal and national tournaments, including prestigious competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy, and Cooch Behar Trophy. "We're confident that Karnal will produce fantastic talents who can carry forward the legacy of Indian cricket," added Vasdev.

In line with modern coaching methodologies, the new centre in Karnal will be equipped with advanced technologies like Stance Beam, which offers players real-time feedback and in-depth analysis to enhance their performance.

CAP is committed to expanding its footprint further with plans to launch more than 25 new centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities this year. CAP is soon launching centers in Gopalganj, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Berhampur and more.

