YUVA Unstoppable's Amitabh Shah Unveils Dr R Balu's New Book on Narendra Modi's Leadership at YUVA Model School in Gurgaon

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 5: In a distinguished gathering at the Yuva Unstoppable Model School in Gurgaon, Dr Ramaswami Balasubramaniam launched his latest book, "Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi." The event was hosted by Agam Khare, Founder & Group CEO - Absolute, and Amitabh Shah, Founder - Yuva Unstoppable, and saw the presence of several key dignitaries including Shashvat Nakrani, Co-founder - BharatPe, Harish Yadav, Principal of Government High School, 4/8 Marla, Sector 8 Gurgaon, among other notable guests.

This launch follows the book's initial release in Delhi at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, graced by notable figures such as Amitabh Kant and Ajay Piramal, and a subsequent launch in Mumbai by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group. The book has also been acknowledged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

During his keynote address, Dr R Balu emphasized the core principles outlined in his book, stating: "The key power tips from my book include cultivating self-awareness, embracing humility, and leading with empathy. True leadership is about serving others and understanding the deeper wisdom of our heritage. I encourage everyone to introspect and lead with purpose and integrity."

Amitabh Shah expressed his admiration for the book, saying: 'Power Within' is not just a book but a beacon for future leaders. Through the lens of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey, it beautifully captures the essence of leadership rooted in service, humility, and a deep connection to our heritage. This book will inspire countless individuals to lead with empathy and purpose, creating a positive impact on society. We at YUVA Unstoppable are proud to be part of this significant launch, as it aligns with our mission to empower the next generation of leaders through our programmes'.

Echoing similar sentiments, Agam Khare remarked: "Dr R Balu's 'Power Within' is a profound exploration of leadership that transcends conventional wisdom. By examining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey through both Indic and Western perspectives, this book offers invaluable insights for anyone aspiring to lead with integrity and purpose. It stands as a testament to the power of our civilizational values combined with a forward-thinking approach. I believe this book will resonate deeply with leaders across all walks of life, inspiring them to drive meaningful change."

The book is a profound exploration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership journey, interpreted through both Indic and Western lenses. Dr R. Balasubramaniam, a renowned development scholar, public policy advocate, and leadership trainer, has crafted a narrative that amalgamates these perspectives, offering a roadmap for aspiring leaders in public service. Through the "exercise of leadership," the book delves into the civilizational wisdom of Bharat, as reflected in Prime Minister Modi's lived experience. "Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi" is set to become an essential read for anyone interested in leadership, governance, and public service, offering unique insights into the principles guiding one of India's most prominent leaders.

Dr R. Balasubramaniam, is an author of nine books, is known for his insightful analyses & globally acclaimed works such as Voices From The Grassroots and Leadership Lessons For Daily Living. His latest offering is set to be an essential read for anyone interested in leadership, governance, and the principles that guide public service. He founded the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, a renowned development organization and is also the founder of Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement, a public policy think tank. He was the Frank T Rhodes professor at Cornell University between 2012 and 2014, and has held academic positions in Cornell and other universities. He currently serves as the Member - HR, Capacity Building Commission (Govt. of India), Chairperson of the Social Stock Exchange; and Advisory Committee, SEBI

Brief video of how Amitabh Shah and Yuva Unstoppable empower 6M vulnerable beneficiaries including 6000 schools with improved sanitation, water, solar, sports infra, access to technology, scholarships, nutrition, removing vaccine hesitancy amongst others

