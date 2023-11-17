YVCare Earth Festival Poised to Emerge as Asia’s Largest Vegan Event

Resounding Support from Mumbaikars for Animal Welfare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: The ‘YVCare Earth Festival’ emerged as a powerful catalyst for positive change, showcasing remarkable enthusiasm, pioneering a standard for compassion & sustainability, against animal agriculture. This event, organized by Vignesh Manjeshwar, the Founder of (YVCare.in) ‘Discover Urjaa Charitable Trust,’ unfolded at JVPD Grounds, Juhu end October’23. It garnered immense support from Mumbaikars, including notable film celebrities, propelling it toward the distinction of becoming Asia’s largest vegan festival.

The ‘YVCare Earth March’, an integral part of the ‘YVCare Earth Festival’ had participants with compelling placards and posters, delivering messages that prompted deep reflection on lifestyle choices. The occasion provided a forum for a multitude of voices, uniting families, friends, and individuals in a collective stance against animal cruelty and advocacy for environmental conservation. The significant turnout emphasized the broad concern for the interlinked challenges of animal abuse and environmental sustainability.

The ‘YVCare Earth March’, fueled by hundreds of participants, transformed into a vibrant tapestry of voices rallying for a shared cause. Its primary goal was to raise public awareness about animal rights and the environment, advocating for the fundamental rights of animals to life, liberty, and freedom from abuse. The messages conveyed poignant narratives of animals and the unnecessary hardships they endure to satisfy human greed. Messages such as “This planet belongs to the animals as well” and “Killing is no kindness, it’s not food, it’s violence” prompted individuals to reevaluate their relationships with animals.

The ‘YVCare Earth Run’ had hundreds enrolling to state benefits on health and fitness, living a plant-based cruelty free lifestyle complimented by a ‘Health Symposium’ having 20+ allopathy doctors advocating scientific evidence backed benefit of Whole food plant-based diet.

Beyond animal rights, the ‘YVCare Earth Festival’ also directed attention to the concept of veganism as a way of life, which helps resolve multiple interrelated issues like Climate change, Global Warming, Deforestation, Sustainability and Speciesism. Attendees were urged to take a stand against the commodification of animals by abstaining from all forms of animal use, be it for food, clothing, entertainment, or experimentation.

The ‘YVCare Earth Festival’ resonated with the spirit of compassion for all living beings and drew participation from esteemed actors like Adah Sharma, Vedika, Sara Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar, Amy Aela and Sneha Ullal, as well as personalities including Sreya Ghodawat, Poonam Mahajan, Sanam Puri and many others eminent personalities. The event successfully blended entertainment with a profound message, fostering a collective commitment to a more compassionate and sustainable future.

