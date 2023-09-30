YVCare Earth Festival: The Fun Countdown Begins for Mumbai Residents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: YVCare is leading the charge for positive change, and with only few days left until the upcoming “YVCare Earth Festival” on October 28th and 29th, 2023, excitement and anticipation are building. The event sets a new standard for commitment to non-violence, sustainability, and well-being, creating a joyous atmosphere of shared dedication.

At the “YVCare Earth Festival” the 48th IVU World Vegan Festival spotlights the positive impact of a Vegan lifestyle on individuals and the environment. Prominent personalities, adding their star power, manifest our commitment to building a vibrant and sustainable world. The excitement amplifies with the announcement of the “YVCare EARTH RUN,” where Mumbai residents run to promote a healthy lifestyle. Expert guidance awaits fitness enthusiasts, and engaging with influential personalities supporting the cause creates a unique festival experience.

The Earth Festival offers a dynamic experience with 70+ distinguished speakers & 25+ doctors exploring vital topics like health, fitness, sustainability and climate change. A grand gathering unites environmentalists, visionaries, and Earth enthusiasts, featuring a “FOOD FESTIVAL” with 200+ cruelty-free options and a “MUSICAL FESTIVAL” with performances from 2 bands and DJs, capturing the event’s spirit.

With expectations of over 15,000 participants in 2 days and the potential for more, this event serves as a rallying call for all Earthlings to embrace a cruelty-free lifestyle and embark on a transformative journey towards lasting change. The collective commitment to sustainability and compassion is highlighted through participation in the “YVCare EARTH MARCH.” Additionally, entrepreneurs and businesses have the opportunity to showcase cruelty-free products at the EXPO with over 125 stalls. The festival also features “ESC Business Conference”, and more than 20 Free Workshops and Talks by Experts from various fields, empowering attendees with knowledge to lead a more ethical and sustainable life. Join the movement and be part of the change with #YVCareEarthFestival !

At ‘YVCare Earth Festival’, joy, fun, and masti take center stage, promising an fulfilling experience. From the various dynamic insightful sessions to Kabir Cafe’s musical evenings, every moment is infused with wonder and learning. The festivities stress the vital importance of living an ethical Vegan lifestyle, a powerful testament to embracing cruelty-free living. More than just compassion for animals, it is a pathway to improved health and caring for Mother Earth. The festival becomes a lively reminder that positive change is not only impactful but also immensely enjoyable and easy. Join the movement, be part of the change, and witness the magic of #YVCareEarthFestival – A celebration of sustainability, compassion, and the transformative power of ethical living.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Email: festival@YVCareEarth.com

https://yvcareearth.com/

